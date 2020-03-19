Lori Loughlin’s Trial Will Take Place On Schedule Despite Coronavirus, Judge Orders

Lori Loughlin's trial will still take place in October per Judge Nathaniel Gorton’s orders.

Despite concerns that the coronavirus outbreak would cause a backlogging of cases, Judge Nathaniel Gorton ordered that Lori Loughlin’s trial will take place as scheduled in October of 2020. As the coronavirus pandemic is unlike anything the nation has ever faced before, there are still a lot of questions as to how the courts will operate in the coming weeks or even months, according to Fox News.

Federal courts in Boston, Springfield and Worcester will continue to operate as normal during this time, while some criminal pre-trial dates have been extended by 90 days. Nevertheless, Loughlin will have to be prepared to go to trial at the time in which she was originally scheduled because it does not appear she will be catching any sort of a break.

“This judicial officer hereby determines that all established pre-trial deadlines in the above-captioned case continue to apply. Any motion for an extension of time will be considered on an individualized basis and granted only for good cause shown,” said Judge Nathaniel Gorton.

As for why Judge Gorton felt so strongly that it was best to have Loughlin’s trial take place sooner than later, he insisted it will be in her best interest, as well as the best interest of “the public at-large and the criminal justice system generally.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the CDC and the government have called for social distancing and the cancellation of public gatherings. So much of the nation has adjusted daily life in order to do whatever is possible to prevent the spread of illness, thus it’s only a matter of time that the court systems will follow suit, likely by limiting the number of people allowed in the courtroom.

Of course, shutting down the court system completely is no easy task, as legal expert Nelson Hardiman explained.

“Coronavirus has thrown our judicial system for a loop. Court clerks, lawyers and jurors are freaking out yet no one seems to have the power to order and manage a closure,” he said.

It’s expected that Loughlin and the other parents that have been charged in relation to the college admissions scandal will go to trial in groups. Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, who faces the same charges as she does, will be going to trial together.

Their legal team pushed hard to have their trial pushed to 2021, insisting that there is too much evidence involved to possibly be prepared to go to trail this year. Nevertheless, their request was denied.