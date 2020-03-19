Britney Spears Shows Off Downward Dog Yoga Pose On The Beach

Keeping good on her promise to share a daily yoga pose, Britney Spears took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon to share her first inspiring moves. Rather than give fans just one yoga pose, she shared two yoga poses with her followers.

Taking to the photo sharing social networking site, Britney shared two images of her on the beach doing two separate yoga poses. It appears that the pop princess is wearing a bikini as she stretches on the sandy beach with the ocean and a blue sky dotted with puffy white clouds in the background. She wears her long blond hair down as she does her beach yoga.

In the first pose, it looks as though Britney is doing a downward dog yoga pose. The yoga pose is perhaps one of the best known and is also beneficial. It is a mild inversion and according to Yoga Journal, the pose has several benefits including helping to relieve stress and can help to energize the body.

The second photo shows Britney still on the beach, but now she is doing an upward-facing dog pose. Her hair is still worn down, but now appears to be blowing in the wind. According to the Yoga Journal, this pose is good to help improve posture and can help to relieve fatigue. The site says that the pose is also good for stretching the chest, shoulders, and abdomen.

She didn’t write anything in the caption, but instead chose to post three flower emojis. A yellow flower emoji was placed in between two pink flower emojis.

Within the first hour of being posted, Britney’s yoga poses had over 76,000 likes from her more than 23 million followers on the social networking site. Along with the likes, the post also had over 1,400 comments and fans left plenty of supportive comments for the Toxic singer.

“Ooh we get two yoga poses today,” one commenter wrote.

“you have a heart of gold, queen. we love you,” another comment read.

As promised,” another follower wrote including an emoji with heart for eyes.

Just one day prior, Britney took to Instagram to share a video speaking out about the coronavirus pandemic. She explained that during this time, she wanted to share a daily yoga pose to help “inspire” others “to stay healthy and sane and to be better people.” Since posting the original video, it has been viewed over 2 million times and fans have left over 18,800 comments on the post.