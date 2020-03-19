Sara Underwood Flaunts Her Curves In A Sexy Matching Set

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood showed off her tantalizing curves for her 9.2 million Instagram followers in a double Instagram update. The stunning snaps were taken in front of a breathtaking natural backdrop, although Sara didn’t include a geotag on the post to specify exactly where she captured the shots.

In the first picture, Sara turned her face towards the sun and basked in the rays. She rocked a long-sleeved red top that had voluminous sleeves and a low-cut neckline with a knotted tie detail in the middle of her torso. The neckline revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and Sara’s toned stomach was also on full display due to the cropped length of the shirt.

She paired the skimpy top with some high-waisted pants that clung to her hips and thighs, showing off her hourglass physique. The ensemble she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, whose pieces Sara has worn on her Instagram page many times before. She made sure to tag the brand in the picture as well as in the caption of the post.

Sara’s shoulder-length blond locks were pulled back in two low pigtails, and her beauty look was minimal, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

In the second snap, Sara treated her fans to a full-body view of the outfit. Though the pants she wore were tight throughout the hips and thighs, they had a looser fit around the calves for a retro wide-legged look. She added an accessory, a straw hat with a wide brim that shaded her eyes from the sunshine.

In case any of her fans were interested in picking up the set from Fashion Nova themselves, Sara made sure to name the exact pieces in the caption of her post.

The update received over 9,700 likes within just 30 minutes, including a like from UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste, as well as 79 comments from Sara’s eager followers.

“Nice view,” one fan commented, not clarifying what exactly he was referring to, the scenery or Sara’s curves.

“You are beautiful and irresistible,” another follower added.

“Love the outfit, you look beautiful in it,” one fan said.

“Where was that picture taken?” another fan questioned, eager to get a bit more information about the gorgeous backdrop.

