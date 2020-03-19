Abby Dowse Lets It All Hang Out In Strappy Purple Lingerie

Abby Dowse let it all hang out in a very racy ensemble in her latest Instagram share. The Australian model dazzled her 2.1 million followers with the eye-popping look on Thursday afternoon.

The sizzling new addition to Abby’s page was taken selfie-style through the reflection of a mirror in her room, which was decorated with all-white furniture. She was seen sitting with one knee perched on top of a white chair, while the other hung over the edge and rested on the floor. Her look for the day consisted of nothing more than a strappy teddy from Fashion Nova that did way more showing than covering up, making for a very NSFW showing of skin that proved hard to be ignored.

Abby stunned in her barely-there lingerie that was a wine purple color that popped against her gorgeous, all-over glow. The one-piece featured a plunging neckline and a scandalous, cupless design that left the babe’s voluptuous assets almost completely bare. Lace appliques did provide some coverage to her chest so as not to violate Instagram’s no-nudity guidelines, though an ample amount of cleavage was still very much left on display.

An intricate set of straps wrapped around the blond bombshell’s torso to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection. The piece also featured a high-cut design that allowed Abby to show off her toned legs and killer curves.

To completely her barely-there look, the model added her signature cross necklace as well as a thin chain bracelet. Her platinum tresses were worn down and messily fell in front of her face, which was done up with a simple makeup look that included a pink lipstick, full eyebrows, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the social media sensation’s latest post with love. It has racked up nearly 9,000 likes during its first hour of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Abby’s jaw-dropping display.

“You look stunning,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Abby’s ensemble “might be [her] best yet.”

“You’re just perfect,” a third follower gushed.

“Beautiful, and love the tan,” commented a fourth admirer.

Abby often shows off her incredible figure in revealing lingerie. Another recent photo shared by the model saw her stripped down to a skimpy white teddy that was arguably even more risque than the look in her latest share. That snap proved popular as well, earning more than 45,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.