Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Minuscule Bikini, Lounges On Towel In The Sun For Latest Instagram Post

Emily Ratajkowski turned up the heat in the official Instagram page of her swimwear line, Inamorata Woman, on Thursday. In a new photo on the brand’s feed, the brunette babe modeled the all-white Las Olas bikini, which left little to the imagination and drove her fans wild.

The photo was snapped from above Emily and showed her laying down on a cream-colored lounge covered in a small, white towel. Sunlight reflected off of wine glasses on either side of the lounge chair as Emily basked in the glow. The rays shined down on her tan body, which looked even darker in her light-colored swimsuit.

Emily’s look included a triangle-shaped bikini top with thin panels of fabric over her breasts and thin strings around her neck. The tiny, ruched top just barely covered her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. In addition, some major sideboob was on display. Beneath the top, strings wrapped around Emily’s waist multiple times and hugged her flat tummy.

Emily’s abs were on full display between the top and a matching, V-shaped thong. The front of the bikini sat very low on her waist to show off her tummy even more, while the sides tied up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. In addition, the high cuts put Emily’s pert derriere and long, lean legs on display.

Emily accessorized her look with a pair of silver, hoop earrings and a thick ring. She opted for a makeup-free look, though the model hardly needed any with her natural beauty. Her long, brown hair fell behind her head in messy waves.

Emily lay on the towel with one hip cocked to the side in a way that further showed off her figure. She held one hand to her face while the other hand shielded her eyes from the sun. The positions pushed her cleavage out even further as she flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

Inamorata Woman’s post garnered more than 12,000 likes and just over 40 comments in one hour, proving to be a hit with Emily’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Why is she so perfect! I would love see that bathing suit!!” one fan said.

“Very very hot!!” another user added.

“Beautiful,” a third fan said with a few fire emoji.

Emily always knows how to drive her fans wild, both on her personal page and Inamorata Woman’s. Earlier this week, she went for a more professional look as she posed in a pinstripe suit with no bra.