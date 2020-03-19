Larsa Pippen Slays In Cobalt Blue Bikini, Blue Block Sunglasses, & Super Long Braids

Since Larsa Pippen is isolated and bored, she decided to look back at old photos while thinking about being at the beach instead of being holed up at home.

The stunner seemed happy to share one of her favorite images on Instagram in a post provided for her nearly 2 million followers.

In the social media snap, Larsa languished by the sea while rocking a cobalt blue bikini featuring a triangle cut top including a skinny string halter, allowing her ample cleavage to be seen. The bottoms of the risque ensemble also sported a triangle cut, with string sides pulled up to nearly waist level.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s long legs were stretched out, with one crossed over the other.

In the inviting Instagram snap, Larsa posed while putting one hand in the sand as she played with her super long braids with the other. Behind her, the seemingly endless ocean stretched out in a soothing image that also captured a cloudless blue sky.

Larsa’s long hair was completely braided all over her head as she posed, with a number of braids falling in front of and in the back of her enviable body. Since she rocked a giant pair of blue block sunglasses, her makeup was mostly hidden. However, applications that could be seen in the dreamy photo including enhanced and arched eyebrows and nude-colored lipstick.

Larsa’s latest Instagram post was an immediate hit with her social media followers. Within less than half an hour of going live, her bikini body update earned more than 5,500 likes and over 110 comments. In her caption, she said what she was doing to bide her time while isolated at home during the coronavirus crisis, and she also asked what others were doing to “stay entertained.”

“Going thru ur pics lol imagining I was at the beach,” stated one fan who was imitating the caption Larsa included with her Instagram update.

“Going thru my closet and rearranging my accessories,” said a second Instagram user, who added a deranged face emoji.

“Eating more – no good,” remarked a third follower.

“My plans changed after seeing this pic now I gotta go do something else,” replied a fourth admirer, who added a string of emoji, including a couple of crying-laughing symbols.

Like this one, Larsa often posts bikini updates on her Instagram. Before the coronavirus was dubbed a pandemic, the star hit up the popular social media site to show off another one of her skin-baring shots.

Last month, Larsa was featured in a poolside shot in which she rocked a revealing bathing suit, according to The Inquisitr. The source stated that the two-piece, black-and-blue garment was well suited to her shapely body as she put her abundant cleavage in full view.