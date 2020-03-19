‘Game Of Thrones’ Author George R.R. Martin Writing Next Book In Series During Self-Isolation

Game of Thrones fans have something to look forward to – author George R.R. Martin announced that he is working on the sixth book in the best-selling A Song of Ice and Fire series, titled “The Winds of Winter,” according to Page Six. The author made the announcement on his blog earlier this week, after letting fans know that he was in a “remote, isolated location” with one of his staff members.

“Truth be told, I am spending more time in Westeros than in the real world, writing every day.”

The last book in the A Song of Ice and Fire series, “A Dance With Dragons,” was published in 2011, the same year that HBO’s epic adaptation of the series, Game Of Thrones, began. The award-winning show ended in 2019.

According to People, the author has teased the publication of “The Winds of Winter” for several years, and initially insisted that it and its follow up, “A Dream of Spring,” would be released long before the HBO show ended. Martin announced in 2016 that though he had written a large part of his book, he would not meet his deadline. The author explained that deadlines have always been difficult for him.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

In addition to speaking on the newest book in his series, the 71-year-old author also addressed any concern that his fans may have for him, given the fact that he is in the “most vulnerable population.”

“I feel fine at the moment, and we are taking all sensible precautions.”

Martin also spoke about the state of his other affairs in Santa Fe, where the author typically resides. Meow Wolf, the ar collective that the author is a part of, has temporarily closed amid the coronavirus outbreak. The author also said that because he likes to “err on the side of caution, he has decided to temporarily close The Stagecoach Foundation, his nonprofit, as well as the Jean Cocteau Cinema that he owns. However, he noted that the theater will be closed until April 15. However, the author said the plans to pay employees of the nonprofit and theater for the “foreseeable future.”

The bestseller added that he can’t remember ever living through the events of the last few weeks as businesses close and cases of the virus begin to increase, especially in Italy and the United States.

“Some days, watching the news, I cannot help feeling as if we are all now living in a science fiction novel.”