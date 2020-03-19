Jeffrey Ghazarian Dead, California Resident, 34, Dies From Coronavirus 2 Weeks After Visiting Disney World

Jeffrey Ghazarian, a 34-year-old from California, died due to coronavirus. Two weeks before his death, the Californian had visited Florida for work and stayed a few extra days to visit Disney World and Universal theme parks, according to a report from TMZ.

On Thursday morning, Jeff, who is from Glendora, CA, passed away at a hospital in Pasadena. His family said that he spent five days on a ventilator before he succumbed to the COVID-19 illness.

“He suffered a lot and put up a good fight. We will miss our Jeff every day, but we are thankful for all the fun, happy memories of the times we had together,” said Jeff’s sister.

On March 2, Jeff flew out of Los Angeles to Orlando. In Orlando, he attended a work conference, and then he stayed a few extra days to enjoy time with friends at the area’s famous theme parks. On March 7, the 34-year-old started coughing, and the next day he coughed up blood, and he flew back home on March 9. Upon his arrival, Jeff went straight to the emergency room with a high fever, and an x-ray confirmed that he had pneumonia, which was treated with antibiotics. He also received a COVID-19 test, and then the hospital discharged him with instructions to self-quarantine.

On March 13, the 34-year-old received news that his test for COVID-19 was positive. He got a portable oxygen meter, and that evening his condition worsened. An ambulance rushed Jeff to the hospital on March 14, and doctors found that he pneumonia blocked 60-70 percent of his lungs by the time he was hospitalized, and they placed him in ICU.

Jeff’s family provided lots of updates about his condition via his Facebook page as he fought for his life. Several times they reported that Jeff’s condition had stabilized. On March 17, a post declared that Jeff had been approved for an antiviral medication called Remdesivir, which the page says that the FDA approved on Saturday. The family hoped that the drug would arrive at the hospital by a courier that day.

“JEFF JUST GOT THE ANTIVIRAL!! THANK YOU, JESUS!!” read an update post.

Another post late yesterday revealed that Jeff received his second dose of Remdesivir. They expected the antiviral to show signs of working within three to five days. Unfortunately, the last update revealed that Jeff passed away.

Reports revealed that Jeff was considered a high-risk patient who had suffered asthma and frequent bronchitis growing up. Plus, in 2016, he survived testicular cancer. According to the CDC, younger people are also at risk from the virus.