‘Playboy’ Model Leanna Decker Exposes Cleavage & Thighs In Thick, Velvet Bathrobe

Leanna Decker sparked the curiosity of her hordes of followers earlier today. The ginger-haired model only wore one item of clothing and exposed her cleavage and thighs in the process.

Leanna looked smoking hot in a thick black velvet knee-length gown. However, she left very little to the imagination in the way that she styled herself for the photo. The Instagram model flaunted her generous cleavage and her long lean limbs.

The former Playboy model pulled the robe’s shoulders down to reveal her sun-kissed neck and decolletage. She sat on the floor in a corner of a room holding a white mug in her hands. The beauty sat with her legs wide open and exposed her trim calves and thighs.

The bombshell wore her hair in a half-ponytail. She let her bangs frame her face and allowed her long red hair to cascade down her shoulders and back. She wore a full face of natural-looking makeup. Leanna opted for a defined brow, lashings of mascara, bronzer across her cheeks, and nude lipstick. She painted a dark, somber shade on her short nails. Leanna looked gorgeous as she stared directly into the camera.

Leanna posted a rather heartwarming note to her fans. She encouraged them to stay calm as “times were chaotic.” The redhead urged her followers to indulge in the past times that would make them feel a little better about the situation that they were in. Leanna said that she had heard that animals were also good to help those who were struggling with anxiety.

The 28-year-old’s thoughtful message struck a chord with her fan base. The social media star commands a following of 730,000 people who love her quirkiness. Whereas most models wear skimpy, tight-fitting clothing, Leanna prefers to wear loose-fitting clothing that also show a lot of skin. She often posts photos of herself in impossible yoga poses and those who follow her know that she’s a free spirit.

This pic was only posted two hours ago, but has already racked up more than 6,000 likes. Many of her fans showed their appreciation with heart and various other emoji. Others took to the comments section to let her know what they thought about her latest offering.

“You’re always very gorgeous,” one fan opined.

Another follower resonated with Leanna’s message and said something similar to her, “Sending that love right back at you beautiful and your dogs as well.”

“And it is that you always shine without realizing it, that is your essence. Take care of yourself and a great day for you,” said a third person.