Laurence Bédard Leaves Little To The Imagination In Plunging Bodycon Mini Dress

The Canadian model sizzled in her revealing dress.

On Thursday, March 19, Canadian model Laurence Bédard uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.8 million followers to enjoy.

In the picture, the tattooed beauty sat on what appears to be an ottoman in a bedroom. She struck a flirtatious pose by leaning to the side and placing one of her hands on the nape of her neck. Laurence lowered her gaze, as she smiled sweetly.

The Quebec native flaunted her fabulous figure in a black bodycon mini dress with one shoulder strap from the clothing company, PrettyLittleThing. Laurence’s ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the plunging ensemble. The revealing dress also showcased her tiny waist and sculpted hips. Laurence accessorized the sultry look with a pair of silver hoop earrings and a black scrunchie worn on her wrist.

For the photo, the blond bombshell pulled back her short hair in a low bun and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. She made her skin look absolutely radiant by generously applying glowing highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose. Laurence also sported shimmering eyeshadow, subtle winged eyeliner, and voluminous lashes.

In the caption, the Instagram star noted that the picture was taken at an earlier date. Laurence also asked her fans how they are staying busy as they self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, she provided additional advertisement to PrettyLittleThing by tagging the company.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer Laurence’s question.

“Working from home. Enjoying your pics!!!” wrote one commenter.

“Gaming and eating, and then when [I’m] done gaming, [I’ll] eat some more,” chimed in another Instagram user.

Many of her admirers also took the time to praise the stunner.

“Wow you look stunning,” gushed one fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Of all the women on the internet, you by far are the most beautiful,” added a different devotee.

Laurence has not yet responded to the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 60,000 likes.

The model is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. As fans are aware, a majority of her Instagram posts show her wearing risque outfits that leave little to the imagination. Earlier this week, she shared a sizzling snap, in which she wore a crochet bikini while posing on a beach. That post has been liked over 96,000 times since it was uploaded.