Russian Brunette Ekaterina Zueva Sizzles In Tiny Blue Bikini As She Enjoys Last Days In Bali

Ekaterina Zueva showed her 2.4 million Instagram fans earlier this week how she is spending her last days in Bali.

Unsurprisingly, the Russian model is spending the remainder of her time in the paradisiacal location in a bikini. Zueva took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot of herself poolside as she enjoyed a tropical drink.

The photo showed the model sitting on the edge of what looked to be a hydropool. Zueva faced the camera with one leg bent parallel to the ground and other on a 90-degree angle, with her knees apart in the shot. The model rested her yellow drink on her knee.

According to the geotag, Zueva enjoyed the sunny day at the Azul Beach Club Bali, a club that features an open air restaurant, infinity outdoor pool, and ocean view. In her caption, the model stated that this was the perfect place to “chill and relax.” Zueva said she is trying to visit as many cool places as she can before Indonesia shuts down. As reported by the New Strait Times, the country will its borders to foreign visitors and prohibit citizens from leaving the country for a month in light of the COVID-19

Zueva rocked a two-piece bathing suit in a light blue color that popped against her tanned skin. The bikini top featured a bralette structure, with large triangles and thin straps that went over the model’s shoulders. Its neckline was low cut, teasing a quite a bit of Zueva’s cleavage.

The brunette bombshell teamed her top with a pair of matching blue bottoms with thin straps that sat high on her sides, helping accentuate the contrast between her hips and slender midsection. According to the tag she added to the post, her bikini is from Lemonade Swim, a Bali-based brand of swimwear. A quick look on the brand’s website showed that Zueva wore the Santorini two-piece in ocean blue.

Zueva wore her dark tresses down in natural wavy strands that gave her the perfect beach look.

Since going live, the photo has garnered more than 23,100 likes and upwards of 170 comments, proving to be popular with her fans and followers.

“Gorgeous,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a sparkle and a hands praying emoji.

“Yass mama,” replied another one, following the comment with fire emoji.

“You [are] making all these places look great,” a third fan chimed in, topping the message with a red rose emoji.