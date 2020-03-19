Katya Elise Henry Leaves Little To The Imagination In Tiny Red Lingerie

On Thursday, March 19, internet sensation Katya Elise Henry sent hearts racing on Instagram after posting a sexy photo of herself in revealing intimates. She took to the social media app to share the post with her 7.1 million followers.

In the snapshot, which was shot by Miami-based photographer Ronald Wayne, 26-year-old Katya was photographed from the side. She used both arms to lift her long brunette hair, which was styled in natural looking waves, up above her head — in a move that hid most of her face. Though the model’s eyes and cheeks weren’t visible, users could clearly discern she had a full face of makeup on, including at least light brown lipstick and full-coverage foundation. What took center-stage, however, was the social media star’s killer body as she flaunted her enviable curves in sexy red lingerie.

Up top, the model opted for a red lacy bra that featured several cut-outs on the sides of the garment and over the cups. The intimate undergarment also featured gold accents and displayed an ample amount of Katya’s cleavage as it provided minimal coverage. Katya paired the bra with matching lacy red panties that left little to the imagination as they exposed most of her pert derriere. To finish the look off and exude even more sexiness, the stunner added a red garter belt, further drawing eyes to her tiny waist, toned midriff, and curvy hips.

Katya kept her accessories to a minimum for the snapshot, sporting just one bracelet on her right wrist, as the scandalous look demanded enough attention on its own.

The American babe did not indicate where the photo was taken but she did leave her followers with a positive message in the post’s caption, stating that humans are “born to love.”

The smoking-hot photo was met with instant approval from a multitude of Katya’s fans as it accumulated more than 92,000 likes in the first hour of going live. An additional 800 fans also took to the comments section to vocalize praise for both the post and the model — with the number growing by the minute.

“I love you, you look so beautiful,” one user commented.

“Wow, you are a goddess,” a second user added.

“Damn you look amazing, just perfect Katya,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You are the best thing, literally you are perfect,” a fourth fan asserted.

Despite being quarantined due to the coronavirus pandemic, Katya has not slowed down on sharing sexy snapshots with her fans. On March 12, the beauty stunned as she rocked a tiny red bikini that sent fans into a frenzy, per The Inquisitr. The popular post amassed more than 203,000 likes.