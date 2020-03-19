‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn Pounces On ‘Bridge’s’ Reunion Party To Take Brooke Down

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) almost cannot believe her good luck. The TV Watercooler provides that everything will fall into place for the jewelry designer as she plots her revenge on Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Shauna Gave Quinn A Scandalous Video

Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) broke the news to Quinn. She had witnessed the lust between Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Brooke the night before Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Zoe Buckingham’s (Kiara Barnes) was supposed to happen.

Shauna then gave the Forrester matriarch a video of Bill and Brooke kissing. She had spied them through the cabin window and taken a video of them in the act. The soap opera spoilers state that Shauna does not want to give Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) the video. She knows that he’s committed to his wife and doesn’t want to hurt him. She’s devastated that his wife doesn’t feel the same way.

However, Quinn won’t have any qualms with using the clip to her advantage. B&B fans know that she and Brooke are at war. They swore that they would take each other down, and it seems that Quinn’s day arrived before Brooke’s.

Eric Presents Quinn With A Golden Opportunity

Eric Forrester (John McCook) was in Brooke and Ridge’s corner when their marriage was in choppy waters. He tirelessly counseled Brooke then Ridge to make up because he thought that they were perfect together. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Brooke turned to him when she found out about the kisses that Ridge and Shauna had shared. Eric threw Shauna out of the guesthouse because he didn’t want the former Las Vegas showgirl to undermine ‘Bridge’s’ marriage. At that time, however, Brooke and Ridge were separated and on the verge of a divorce.

Eric is delighted that the two have found their way back to each other again. He will suggest to his wife that they throw Brooke and Ridge a reunion party. Quinn, who cannot stand the sight of Brooke, will gleefully agree. She knows that she can use the family event to her advantage.

Brooke Is Exposed At Reunion Party

Brooke and Ridge will be flattered that Eric and Quinn want to throw them a party. Little do they know that Quinn has a motive of her own, per TV Guide. She plans to play Brooke and Bill’s salacious kissing video clip at the party so that everyone can see who Brooke really is. As for Ridge and Katie Logan (Heather Tom), will they be able to forgive and move on?