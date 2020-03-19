Former ‘Lost’ Star Daniel Dae Kim Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

The actor first felt symptoms as he was flying to his home in Hawaii from New York.

Daniel Dae Kim is just the latest famous face to announce that they have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. The former Lost and Hawaii Five-0 star confirmed his diagnosis via a post on Instagram. In a video, he described the symptoms he had prior to testing positive for the virus, which has caused much of the world to practice quarantining and social distancing measures.

In the video, Kim starts by explaining that he had been in New York, shooting a guest arc on the NBC series New Amsterdam. Somewhat ironically, Kim plays a doctor who gets recruited to the hospital to help patients in the midst of a flu pandemic. The show shut down production amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus, and Kim flew home to Hawaii to be with his family during the crisis. On his flight home, Kim said he started to feel a scratchy throat, and said that before that, he had been entirely asymptomatic.

When Kim’s symptoms continued to worsen after he arrived in Hawaii, he went to a drive-through testing facility that had just opened in Honolulu. Kim said that going to get tested was the only time he had left home since returning to Hawaii. Since the test was administered, Kim said he’s been feeling better every day, and that although he wasn’t asymptomatic, his symptoms were fairly mild. He also said that, while he may look upbeat and happy in the video, the virus did keep him in bed for several days.

Kim wasn’t diagnosed until he got home, at which point he entered into quarantine separate from his family. The actor apologized to anyone he’d encountered while he was carrying the disease but had yet to show symptoms. He posted the video to give his followers a better sense of what the progression of symptoms could look like, at least in one case.

Kim is just the latest famous face to be diagnosed with the coronavirus. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were two of the first celebrities to be diagnosed with the virus. Hanks and Wilson were quarantined in a hospital in Australia until Monday, when they were both released and told to self-quarantine at home.

Idris Elba also tested positive for the virus, even though he showed no symptoms whatsoever at the time. Elba had a test done because he knew he had been exposed to someone who later tested positive, and also encouraged his followers to take precautions to avoid catching the illness.