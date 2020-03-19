Michie Peachie Powers Through ‘Quarantine Booty Workout’ In Skimpy Leopard Bikini

Michie Peachie floored her 1 million-plus Instagram fans by basically stripping down to nothing as she powered through a series of intense workouts. In the new post added to her page, the model included four different clips of herself rocking a tiny leopard bikini while demonstrating various workouts in a tropical location.

In the caption of the post, she told fans that she was giving them a “quarantine booty workout” using only resistance bands. She added a little blurb about each different workout, giving her followers and fellow workout buddies helpful tips on how to perfect the routine and use the proper form. Peachie did not specifically tag her location, but she appeared to be in a tropical setting in a hut over the water.

The buff beauty showed off her incredibly sculpted figure from her taut tummy to her sculpted arms in a tiny leopard bikini that barely covered her body. The curve-hugging bottoms had floss-like sides that hit high on her waist. The California model added a tiny triangle top as well that dipped low into her chest, exposing some cleavage for the camera.

Peachie wore her long, dark locks down and slightly waved in addition to a subtle application of makeup that included eyeliner as well as mascara. The remaining three videos in the set featured Peachie in the same outfit but showing off her athletic skills in other exercises.

The new update has not been live on her page for more than a few short hours, but fans have taken a liking to it, giving it over 18,000 likes. Another 292 of Peachie’s followers flooded the comments section with praise and plenty of emoji for the smokeshow.

“Thanks michie, nice help for quarantine,” one fan wrote, adding a single red heart emoji.

“Thank my dear… You are a bombing,” a second Instagrammer commented on the new videos.

“Definitely doing this today thanks love. Your body is insane,” another social media user chimed in.

“Love it as always. Thanks gorgeous for sharing. Stay safe,” one more added in addition to a number of flame and heart emoji.

Leopard has definitely been the model’s go-to pattern in recent weeks. Earlier this month, The Inquisitr shared that the Instagram star sizzled in a different leopard-print swimsuit while she did a quad and glute routine for fans. Both of the videos appeared to have been taken in the Maldives, where she went on her honeymoon earlier in the year.