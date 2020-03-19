Sofia Bevarly Tugs On Bikini Strings In Flirty Snap

Sofia Bevarly gave her Instagram followers a treat Thursday with an update that saw her enjoying the beach while playfully tugging on the strings on her bikini bottoms.

The post consisted of two photos that showed Sofia standing in shallow water up to her calves. A mountain range was visible in the distance as she waded in the clear water alone. She said that the snapshots were taken from a previous trip she made to Hawaii, but she didn’t indicate when she was there. Whenever it happened to be, it was a lovely day to be on the ocean as the sky was just as clear as the water.

Sofia was wearing a floral bikini that included pink, yellow and white colors. The top had classic triangle-style cups that exposed plenty of her chest. The bottoms were a low-cut style that tied into loopy bows on the sides of her hips.

In the first image of the post, Sofia was facing the camera. She posed with one foot forward, flaunting her hourglass figure and curvy hips. Her ample chest was also on display as she held her hand up to her face to shield her face from the sun.

The second picture saw the beauty getting a little flirty with her fans as she tugged on the sides of her bikini strings. The camera caught her at an angle as she looked down, showing off her chiseled abs. She stood with one leg forward, flaunting the curve of her hip and her shapely thighs. She also flashed a bit of side boob as she struck the sexy pose.

The model looked to be wearing a light application of makeup that included a pink shad on her lips. Her long hair down fell down over one shoulder.

In the caption, Sofia said that she was currently at her house, but was in Hawaii in her mind.

Many of her fans raved over how stunning she looked in the bright swimsuit.

“Fantastic distraction!!! Pretty girl on a grey gloomy day. You are my dream girl,” one admirer wrote.

“You are the best view!” gushed a second follower.

“Thank you for making quarantine tolerable,” joked a third Instagram user.

“You always look absolutely amazing!” a fourth fan told her.

It seems that one of Sofia’s favorite outfits to wear is a bikini. Just a few days ago, she flaunted her curves in a tangerine two-piece as she enjoyed some time soaking up the sun.