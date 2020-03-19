Reporter Linked To Coronavirus Anthony Fauci Conspiracy Theory ‘Asks Donald Trump If ‘Chinese Food’ Is Racist

A reporter for the pro-Trump 'One America News Network' asked an unsual question at Thursday morning's coronavirus press briefing.

At his coronavirus press briefing on Thursday morning, Donald Trump took an unusual question from a reporter who once appeared to support a conspiracy theory claiming that the government’s top scientist on the pandemic response team actually funded creation of the virus.

Reporter Who Cited Expert Claiming Coronavirus ‘Funded’ By Anthony Fauci Asks Donald Trump If ‘Chinese Food’ Is Racist

Toward the end of the press briefing on Thursday, Trump took a question from Chanel Rion of the pro-Trump One America News Network. The network late last year aired a “documentary” created by Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, which purported to show that the impeachment case against Trump was fabricated. Rion also hosted the network’s presentation of that documentary.

When called upon in the Thursday briefing, Rion asked a question about Chinese food.

“Do you consider the term ‘Chinese food’ to be racist because it is food that originated from China?” the OAN White House reporter asked Trump.

Trump replied that he did not believe the term “Chinese food” was “racist at all,” as quoted by The Daily Beast.

Rion’s question appeared to be prompted by Trump’s repeated use of the term “Chinese virus” to refer to coronavirus. Critics have said that the term is designed to stigmatize Chinese people, and has led to a rise in hate-related attacks against Chinese Americans, according to a CNN report.

But Trump has denied that his use of term is “racist,” and claims that he described the virus as “Chinese” only because “it comes from China, that’s why. I want to be accurate,” as quoted by CNN.

Though Trump himself says that the virus originated in China, and scientists agree, Rion on her OAN broadcasts has advocated a conspiracy theory that the virus was actually created in a North Carolina laboratory, according to a report by Media Matters For America.

Rion made the suggestion that the virus was created as a “bio-weapon” in a North Carolina lab during a two-part OAN “special” entitled Exposing China’s Coronavirus: The Fears, The Lies and The Unknown. The conspiracy theory has been widely debunked by experts, but has frequently recurred on social media and on OAN anyway.

Here’s the OAN reporter a few weeks ago with Trump at Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/fs2hC4JXwx — Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 19, 2020

In the OAN “special,” Rion favorably cited “expert” Greg Rubini, whose credentials as an “expert” are uncertain though he has over 100,000 followers on Twitter. But Rubini has claimed that the supposed development of the coronavirus in North Carolina was “funded” by Anthony Fauci — the top infectious disease expert at the National Institutes of Health, and who has become one of the Trump administration’s most prominent spokespersons in the coronavirus response. Fauci is pictured with Trump in the image at the top of this page.

Calling him “Little Tony Fauci,” Rubini — whose theories were endorsed by Rion in the OAN special — has baselessly accused the 79-year-old scientist of “funding” creation of the virus to “destroy the Trump economy” and prevent Trump’s reelection, according to Media Matters.