Jessie James Decker Looks Smoking Hot In An Animal-Print Bikini

Country crooner Jessie James Decker thrilled her 3.2 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a smoking hot shot in which she rocked an animal-print swimsuit. Jessie didn’t include a geotag on her post to specify her location, but she posed in front of a brick wall with a painted design on it. A white railing was positioned in front of her, and she placed one hand on it, showing off her stunning engagement ring and wedding band, while she raised the other hand up in the air.

Jessie rocked a cheetah-print bikini that showed off her toned, petite physique to perfection. The swimsuit top had a scooped neckline that flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thick straps that stretched over her shoulders. The bikini extended a few inches below her ample assets, and featured a cut-out detail that showed off a bit more skin.

She paired the bikini top with simple yet sexy bottoms that were a medium rise. The bottoms came to just below Jessie’s belly button, and the sides stretched slightly above her hips, accentuating her hourglass physique. Her toned thighs were visible below the railing.

Jessie added a few accessories to complete the look, including a two delicate layered necklaces as well as a straw cowboy hat. The swimsuit she wore was actually from her own brand, Kittenish, as she explained in the caption of the post.

Jessie’s makeup in the shot was bronzed and beautiful. She had a nude shade on her lips that offered a neutral backdrop for her sparkling white smile. She was looking down in the snap, so her long lashes and shimmering eyeshadow look was on full display. Her hair was parted in the middle and styled in beachy waves.

The country cutie’s fans couldn’t get enough of the Instagram update, and the post received 15,100 likes within just one hour. The post also racked up 113 comments within the same time span.

“Just bought mine!! Can’t wait,” one fan, who loved the Kittenish swimwear, said.

“You are too cute!” another follower added.

“Omg I need this bikini,” another fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Ugh just wish I looked like THAT in a bikini,” one fan commented.

Jessie often pairs her swimwear with country chic accessories that express her personal style. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, the stunner shared another snap from what appeared to be the same photoshoot for Kittenish, as it showed the same background. Jessie paired a peach bikini with white cowboy boots and a hat, looking stunning in the summery ensemble.