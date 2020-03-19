Lyna Perez Stuns In A Black Thong And Tiny White Crop Top While Hanging Out On Her Balcony

Lyna Perez rocked a very racy ensemble in her latest Instagram share, and her fans are absolutely loving the sight.

The social media sensation took to her account on Thursday to tantalize her 4.8 million followers with a sizzling new snap that added some serious heat to her page. The image captured Lyna standing outside on her balcony with a view of the city and bright blue sky providing a stunning background behind her. She rested one arm on the ledge of the balcony wall while running her other hand through her long, honey-brown hair and staring down the camera with a sensual gaze.

As per usual, the model was flaunting her incredible figure in a very skimpy ensemble that left very little to the imagination. She looked smoking hot in an impossibly tiny white tank top from BobbySixtyThree Boutique, which she revealed in the caption of her post that she would soon be collaborating with for a line of clothing. The shirt boasted thin spaghetti straps and a wide, square neckline that left an eyeful of cleavage well on display. It cut off halfway down her torso, treating her audience to a good look at her flat midsection and chiseled abs as well.

Lyna upped the ante of her look by ditching her pants for a minuscule black thong that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The panties covered up only what was necessary and boasted a daringly high-cut design that showcased the babe’s sculpted thighs. Meanwhile, its curved waistband was pulled high up on her hips, further accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

The brunette bombshell completed her look with a pair of thigh-high black socks. She opted not to add any jewelry or other accessories, ensuring that all eyes were on her flawless physique. Her long locks were styled in loose waves that spilled messily over her shoulder, and she sported a full face of makeup that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the stunner’s latest Instagram post with love. It has racked up over 24,000 likes in less than 30 minutes of going live, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for Lyna’s jaw-dropping display.

“You’re amazingly beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Lyna had an “awesome body.”

“You’re absolutely breathtaking,” a third follower commented.

“You’re my favorite Instagram model. No one is better than you, my love,” gushed a fourth follower.

This is hardly the first time that Lyna has shown a scandalous amount of skin on her Instagram page. Another recent upload from the babe saw her sporting a set of very revealing black lingerie that certainly pushed the limits of the social media platform. That look proved to be extremely popular as well, earning over 184,000 likes.