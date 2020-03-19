Kelly Brook Flaunts Her Curves In A Polka Dot Bikini And Gets Down In The Sand

Kelly posed on a stunning beach in the Maldives.

Kelly Brook showed off her famous hourglass figure in an eye-catching bikini during a trip to the Maldives. On Monday, the British bombshell shared a throwback photo from her sun-drenched vacation with her 1.2 million Instagram followers, and they certainly seemed to like what they saw.

According to The Daily Mail, Kelly, 40, is currently back home in England. However, she’s made it no secret that she misses the Maldives, and she’s been uploading throwback snapshots from her romantic getaway with boyfriend Jeremy Parisi, 34, to her Instagram page. In one picture, Kelly was sporting a red and white polka dot bikini. Her fun and flirty swimsuit featured a supportive underwire top with thick shoulder straps. The garment’s neckline was trimmed with ruffles, and it dipped down low to put her voluptuous cleavage on full display.

Kelly’s matching bottoms were a basic brief with a waistline that hit her a few inches below the belly button. They had high-cut sides that elongated her shapely legs.

The former model was lying on her left side on a gorgeous beach. She was using both hands to push herself up, and she had her upper body slightly angled toward the camera. Kelly had her right knee bent in a way that showed off a hint of her curvy derriere. Her left leg was stretched out behind her. Both limbs were dusted with a generous amount of damp white sand. Her toes were painted red to match her bikini.

Kelly’s long, brunette tresses were damp. She was wearing her voluminous waves with a deep side part, and most of her hair was pushed over her left shoulder so that it tumbled down the side of her chest.

The natural stunner’s beauty look included a soft pink lip and dark glamorous eye makeup. Kelly had her lips parted and the edges slightly quirked upwards in a small, playful smile.

The backdrop of Kelly’s photo included palm trees, a few buildings with thatched roofs, and a stretch of deserted beach. In the caption of her post, she expressed her desire to return to the location of the snapshot, which was the Joali Maldives luxury resort.

As of this writing, Kelly’s photo has racked up over 56,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her amorous admirers.

“Damn! Love the curvy look on you,” wrote one fan.

“Angel on Earth,” read another response to her post.

“You are literally a perfect woman physically… (I think) I am taking judo lessons to challenge your husband next year,” a third fan commented.

Many of Kelly’s followers also mentioned her 2005 erotic thriller Survival Island in their responses.

The radio host previously wowed her fans by sharing photos from her vacation to The Bahamas. In one photo from that trip, she was pictured doing yoga in a bikini.