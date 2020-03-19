WWE Rumors: Details On Which Matches Will Take Place On Which Nights Of ‘WrestleMania 36’

The two-night set-up for "WrestleMania 36" has a lot of details that need to be worked out.

Things are going to be different with the biggest wrestling event of the year in 2020 as WWE has had to make a number of unexpected changes. WrestleMania 36 is not only going to take place in front of an empty arena, but also over the course of two nights and in multiple locations. Additional details have now started leaking out about how the pay-per-view is going to happen, and that includes which matches will take place on which nights.

First of all, WWE revealed that WrestleMania 36 wouldn’t take place in Tampa but that it was being moved to the Performance Center in Orlando. On Thursday, it was announced that it would take place in multiple locations and happen over the course of Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Along with needing to comply with the new stipulations set forth by the CDC due to the coronavirus outbreak, PW Insider says WWE is doing this for other reasons too. Holding the event over the course of two nights should keep things from getting monotonous for the fans viewing at home.

Wrestling Inc. is reporting that even though only seven matches have been officially confirmed as of this time, they have already been split between the two nights. Of course, anything is possible to change since the event is two weeks away, but here is how WWE has the current schedule.

Saturday, April 4, 2020

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Sunday, April 5, 2020

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena

According to the report, WWE has not officially announced the line-ups as of this point for either night, but the rumored schedule is out. Typically, WrestleMania has anywhere form 12-14 matches which means that many more will be added to the card over the next couple of weeks.

A Last Man Standing Match has been issued as a challenge from Edge to Randy Orton, but the latter has not yet accepted it. It’s not known which night that match would land on and it isn’t official which is why it isn’t listed above just yet.

The biggest event of the year has never happened over the course of multiple nights like this, and that leaves WWE needing to figure out a lot of details. Splitting up the card over two evenings means making sure that one night isn’t necessarily stronger than another. The company doesn’t want fans tuning out from Saturday to Sunday or just choosing to tune in for one evening.

WrestleMania 36 has a lot of intricacies that need to be figured out and the schedule of matches could be the most important of them all.