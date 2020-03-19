Evangeline Lilly Draws Backlash After Refusing To Self-Quarantine

The 'Ant-Man' actress has stirred up controversy for valuing her freedom over her health.

Another day, another celebrity arguing that the response to the novel coronavirus is overblown. Just days after Vanessa Hudgens posted a video suggesting that people were responding too severely to the virus, actress Evangeline Lilly has caused a controversy of her own for a message she posted on Instagram.

The Canadian actress acknowledged on Thursday that she is currently living her life as if there aren’t guidelines in place to stop the spread of COVID-19. Lilly admitted that she had allowed her children to attend their normal daily activities. She also shared two photos of her normal morning tea, and used the caption “#businessasusual.”

In the comments, Lilly explained her decision to live her life the way she normally would.

“Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law [sic] for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu,” Lilly wrote. “It’s unnerving…Let’s be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious — keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power.”

The Ant-Man and the Wasp actress also acknowledged in the comments that she’s living with her father, who has stage-4 leukemia. She said she was “immune compromised” at the moment.

“I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices,” Lilly wrote.

Lilly’s decision to ignore calls for isolation and social distancing caused a wave of backlash from her followers online. The actress’s responses in the comments suggested that the information the public had been given about the controversy didn’t seem to “add up.” She argued that the overwhelming nature of the response was disproportionate to the size of the crisis that the world is actually facing.

The 40-year-old actress is just one of many Hollywood stars to weigh in on how they’re handling concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. While Hudgens offered her own comments on how overblown the concerns were, plenty of other celebrities have posted about how important it is to practice social distancing and self-quarantine.

Jojo recently posted a video on TikTok in which she sings a modified version of her 2004 single “Leave (Get Out)” in which she is now using the lyrics to tell her followers how to avoid spreading the coronavirus. Miley Cyrus, meanwhile, has launched a daily talk show to help her followers get through quarantine.