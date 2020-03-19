Stephanie Sanzo Shows Off Fit Figure In Sexy Coordinating Set

As most of her fans remain quarantined in their home this week, Stephanie Sanzo took to Instagram to share a sexy shot while clad in a coordinating black set that showcased her rock-hard body. Like many of her fellow influencers have been doing this past week, Sanzo has been trying to remain a beacon of light, sharing inspirational quotes in addition to photos to help them navigate through this tough time.

In the caption of the photo, the powerbuilding trainer posed in front of a solid black wall in what appeared to be a studio. She flaunted her gym-honed body in a coordinating workout set that included a tight black bra with thin straps. The model added a pair of minuscule black spandex to the ensemble that showed off her bulky legs — proving that her time in the gym has been paying off big time.

While the fitness model’s legs looked incredible, her sculpted tummy and arms were also very much on display for the camera. To add to her look, the 33-year-old wore a silver watch on her left wrist. Even though it looked like she was going to partake in an intense sweat session, she styled her long, blond locks with a ton of loose waves. She also added a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lip gloss.

In the caption of the sexy update, the Australian bombshell shared one of her favorite quotes that touched on facing difficult times and how they are able to strengthen you. She also encouraged her fans to take each day as it comes and make the best out of it. So far, her post has earned her a ton of attention with over 56,000 likes as well as 600-plus comments.

“You are literally my favorite. Keep doing what you do,” one follower gushed, adding a few flame emoji to the end of her comment.

“Thats right. Everything that happens is inherently good. Gratitude is the name of the game 🙂 thanks for the reminder. You have an incredible figure. Great work,” a second follower chimed in.

“Wow, you look amazing. How old are you?” another fan asked.

“A body the gods would fight over,” one more added.

