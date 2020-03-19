Mya Dazzles In Matching Technicolor Top & Hot Pants For Glasgow Performance

Mya was recently on tour and made sure her fashion game was on point for every performance.

The “Case of the Ex” hitmaker stunned in a matching shimmery technicolor outfit for her set in Scotland. The long-sleeved blazer-style top was tied-up from the bottom and low-cut at the top, displaying her decolletage which showed off her thin necklace. She wore the look with high-waisted hot pants and rocked fishnet tights underneath. The “Take Me There” songstress paired the ensemble with black PVC knee-high heels. Mya sported her long red wavy hair up in a high ponytail and accessorized herself with large black sunglasses, a thin bracelet, and hoop earrings. She opted for long acrylic nails and applied a bold red lip, eye-catching eyeshadow, and long eyelashes.

In the first two photos, she was captured in her element on stage. Mya stretched out her arms and was clearly belting out one of her hits while living her best life.

In the third and fifth slide, she was snapped up from behind. The image showcased the huge crowd she was singing to and Mya’s two female dancers beside her.

In the eighth frame, she was photographed with her sunglasses on.

For her caption, Mya thanked Glasgow for their energy and expressed that she had a great time with them.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 12,300 likes and over 160 comments, proving to be popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“Am I tripping? You look like skittles and magic eye.. technicolor eye candy,” one user wrote.

“Omg girl just pass me down all ur outfits lol.. straight fire!” another shared.

“Mya you look amazing! Music brings the world together,” remarked a third fan.

“You look so fierce,” a fourth admirer commented.

These images were taken from her time on “The Blast Off!” tour which was presented by Kisstory. The “My Love Is Like… Wo” entertainer was joined by Nelly, Eve, Shaggy, Salt-N-Pepa, and Blu Cantrell, to name a few who also performed a set of their own on the same tour. The concerts took place across the U.K. and Ireland and saw the acts perform in arenas each night.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mya slayed a black leather jumpsuit with long puffy sleeves and three-quarter length trousers for the Newcastle performance. She paired the outfit with thigh-high glittery boots of the same color and accessorized herself with large-framed sunglasses and hoop earrings. The “Lady Marmalade” chart-topper opted for a bold red lip and put her fiery long locks up in a high ponytail.