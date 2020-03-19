Arianny Celeste Flaunts Her Cleavage In Sexy White Silk Pajamas

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste shared a peek at her “new norm” with her 3.3 million Instagram followers in her latest post. The brunette bombshell posted a picture in which she rocked nothing but a set of white silk pajamas that showcased her toned physique.

The pajamas she wore were from the online retailer Fashion Nova, whose pieces Arianny has worn on her Instagram page countless times. The brunette beauty identified herself as a partner with the brand in the caption of the post, and made sure to tag the company in the picture itself as well as in the caption.

The pajama top Arianny wore was white silk with black piping along the sleeves, neckline and pocket. Though the top was fairly loose-fitting, Arianny amped up the sex appeal by unbuttoning the top all the way, revealing a tantalizing amount of cleavage. She tugged at the top and bunched it in her hands in the seductive snap.

The photo was cropped just underneath the stunner’s hips, so her toned legs weren’t visible, but a hint of skin illustrated that she paired the pajama top with matching shorts.

Her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in a tousled, effortless style, and she appeared to be wearing minimal makeup. While her bold brows framed her warm brown perfectly, her lips were a natural pink and she didn’t look to be wearing much eye makeup, if any. Arianny’s lips were slightly parted as she stared straight at the camera with a seductive expression.

The beauty kept the look minimal, adding a few bracelets in mixed metals and no other accessories. Her fans absolutely loved the smoking hot update, and the post racked up over 8,600 likes within just 27 minutes. Many of her followers took to the comments section as well, and the post received 119 comments within less than half an hour. The snap was taken in Los Angeles, California, as the geotag of the post clarified.

“Except nobody makes PJ’s look this hot,” one fan said, loving the outfit.

“Look good no matter what you wear,” another follower added.

“Stunning so cute & beautiful,” one fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

“When you never want to get out of bed when your girl has her @fashionnova on,” another added.

Arianny has been tantalizing her followers lately with sexy ensembles worn around the house. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a sizzling snap in which she rocked a see-through lingerie piece in a feminine lavender hue. The see-through robe featured a silk sash around the waist and lace details, and though Arianny covered her chest to keep her ample assets hidden, the look still flaunted plenty of skin.