Hunter McGrady Sizzles In Scandalously Sexy Rainbow Swimsuit

Curvaceous model Hunter McGrady, who has graced the pages of Sports Illustrated, recently thrilled her eager Instagram followers with a breathtaking photo that featured a magical edit. Hunter tagged another Instagram account in the caption, giving credit to artist Kaitlyn G, as she calls herself in her Instagram bio.

In the snap, Hunter posed in front of a stretch of stunning blue water, and the sky over the horizon was a soft blue filled with fluffy white clouds. Hunter rocked a rainbow swimsuit that showcased her curves to perfection. The one-piece swimsuit had halter-style straps that showed off her shoulders, and a scandalously sexy neckline that showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The swimsuit started as a pink shade on the straps, transitioning to a light blue hue over her ample assets, before incorporating shades of red, yellow, orange and more along the abdomen of the swimsuit.

Though the swimsuit was a one-piece style, it was cut low on Hunter’s back and high over her hips, so it showcased plenty of her bronzed skin. Hunter’s hair was damp in the photo and tumbled down her shoulders and back in beachy waves.

Hunter held a glass water bottle in one hand and poured a steady stream of the liquid into her open mouth. She closed her eyes and tilted her head back for the seductive shot. The artist who Hunter gave credit to in the caption of the post had put some type of filter effect over the entire picture, so that everything seemed to sparkle. The bodacious beauty’s makeup was minimal in the shot, and appeared perfect for a day at the beach.

Hunter’s followers absolutely loved the sizzling and sparkling snap, and the picture received over 2,000 likes within just 12 minutes, including a like from singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld. Several of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the shot as well.

One fan seemed to love the vibe of the shot, and simply left a comment that consisted of four sparkle star emoji.

“Love this photo,” another follower added.

“Would love being confident like you,” one fan said.

“GORGEOUS,” another fan commented.

Hunter recently gave her fans a peek behind-the-scenes at her time at home lately. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the buxom bombshell shared a snap in which she rocked a blue lace top and pajamas while lounging in bed. The ensemble showcased a scandalous amount of cleavage, and Hunter also included a bottle of champagne and several magazines in the sexy snap.