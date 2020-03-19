Meg Turney Flaunts Incredible Curves In ‘Animal Crossing’-Inspired Cosplay

The cosplay model sizzled in her revealing costume.

On Thursday, March 19, cosplay model Meg Turney uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post inspired by the video game franchise Animal Crossing for her 747,000 followers to enjoy.

The picture, taken by professional photographer Wes Elis, shows the Twitch streamer wearing a revealing costume based on the fictional Shih Tzu, Isabelle. The risque ensemble consisted of a strappy red bra, a pair of high-waisted black bottoms, and what appears to be a white robe that had slipped off her shoulders. The revealing cosplay left little to the imagination and put Meg’s ample cleavage on full display.

In order to look more like the character, the model styled her curled, honey-colored wig in a top bun with pigtails. She also wore a realistic replica of Isabelle’s red hair ribbon. Meg enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup that featured glowing highlighter, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss. In addition, the Instagram star applied brown shadow to the tip of her nose in order to resemble a dog’s snout.

For the photo, Meg stood with her shoulders back in front of a teal background. She lowered her gaze and parted her full lips, as she tugged on strands of her wig.

In the caption, the social media sensation stated that she is looking forward to playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which is expected to be made available for purchase on March 20, according to Newsweek. She also asked her followers if they shared her excitement.

Quite a few fans flocked to the comments section to answer Meg’s question.

“I was just talking about how excited I was,” wrote one commenter.

“Omfg [sic] yes. I’m hyped for [Animal Crossing] and I main Isabelle in [Super Smash Bros. Ultimate] this is my favorite,” chimed in another Instagram user.

Many of Meg’s followers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Red on you looks gorgeous,” gushed a fan.

“Looking so beautiful and sexy,” added a different devotee.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the expert cosplayer.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 14,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer has a tendency to cosplay as characters from television shows, movies, video games, and comic books. Recently, she drove fans wild by wearing a revealing Wonder Woman costume. That post has been liked over 32,000 times since it was shared.