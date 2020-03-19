Scammers Are Now Using The Coronavirus To Try To Swindle Internet Users Out Of Money

'Scammers have already devised numerous methods for defrauding people in connection with COVID-19,' says an attorney.

Online scammers are using the spread of the novel coronavirus as a pretext for swindling internet users out of money, ABC News reports. Law enforcement officials are warning consumers to be on the lookout for potential scam emails, texts, and other forms of communication.

One thing that the scammers are counting on is the amount of uncertainty and misinformation spreading around in the wake of the pandemic. Considering that the situation changes by the hour, and that much of what the general public thinks they know about the virus is based on rumor and heresay, it’s prime season for online scammers who want to take advantage of that.

One scam making the rounds is the so-called “app scam.” You may see a promising-looking app on the Google Store that offers to track COVID-19 cases near you, and decide that it’s a useful tool. However, rather than tracking coronavirus cases, the app actually installs malware on your phone that effectively locks you out of your phone until you pay the scammer a ransom.

“YOUR PHONE IS ENCRYPTED: YOU HAVE 48 HOURS TO PAY 100$ IN BITCOIN OR EVERYTHING WILL BE ERASED,” the message warns.

fancycrave1 / Pixabay

Another scam is the coronavirus variant of the classic “phishing scam.” “Phishing,” for those not familiar, is an attempt to get a victim to give up personal information — such as their Social Security or credit card numbers — to a scammer who is pretending to be someone else, such as a banker or a tech-support worker.

In this variant, scammers pose as “public health authorities” in order to trick users into giving up personal information, or into downloading malware. One sophisticated version of the scam purports to be from the World Health Organization, asking recipients to click on a link that takes them to a website that steals their personal information.

“This scam looks more realistic than other examples we have seen lately,” said Tatyana Shcherbakova, a senior web content analyst for Kaspersky Lab.

G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, warned that scammers are relentless.

“They are setting up websites, contacting people by phone and email, and posting disinformation on social media platforms,” he said.

Terwilliger also noted that “legitimate health authorities” do not contact people via email.

Meanwhile, the same kind of common sense that you use to keep yourself being victimized by other scams should be used during the coronavirus pandemic. For example, immediately delete any email that contains poor English, grammar, or sentence structure, as it may very well have been written by a foreign scammer. And if anything seems even remotely fishy, it probably is.