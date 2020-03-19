Victoria’s Secret Model Frida Aasen Post Throwback Bikini Photo To Take Her Minds Off Pandemic

Frida Aasen shared a throwback photo with her 622,000 Instagram followers as she attempts to take her mind off the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the photo, the Victoria’s Secret model could be seen leaning against a white wall as she rocked a bikini that showed off her slender figure. Aasen rested one foot agains her thigh as she shot a killer gaze at a point outside of the frame. In the caption, the 25-year-old model revealed that she shot this campaign in Mykonos, Greece, for Water Cult Beachwear with photographer Cameron Hammond.

Aasen sported a two-piece bathing suit that boasted white and black stripes in a gray background. The bikini top featured a sporty cut, with large triangles that offered a good amount of coverage. The top had thin straps that went over the model’s shoulders.

The Norwegian bombshell teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that sat super low on Aasen’s frame, leaving her slender waist and midsection on display. The bottoms had thin straps that tied on the sides. A quick look on Water Cult’s website revealed that the model was wearing the bralette and the Brazilian bikini pants from its Relaxed Lines.

Aasen also wore a pareo from the brand’s Relaxed Lines that boasted the similar stripes patterns. Aasen held it in front of her body, taking it to her mouth.

Aasen wore her blond hair in a middle part and down in a perfect beach style. The model kept her makeup to a minimum, showcasing her natural beauty.

In under half an hour, the photo has garnered more than 5,400 likes and upwards of 45 comments, proving to be an immediate hit with her fans and followers. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to engage with her caption.

“You’re actually perfect omg,” one user raved, trailing the words with a heart-eyes emoji.

“You just took my mind off of it.. thank you,” replied another one, adding a pink double heart emoji and a smiley at the end of the message.

“Unreal,” a third one chimed in, also pairing the comment with a heart-eyes emoji.

Aasen has been sharing swimsuit photos as of recent. Earlier this week, the model shared a picture that captured her lying across a plush white chair in Monaco. Aasen rocked a purple two-piece that included a halter-style top with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. Its matching bikini bottoms were equally risque, sitting high on her sides and low in the front.