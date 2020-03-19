Ilhan Omar & Other Democrats Praise Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Response

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar took to Twitter Wednesday night to praise Donald Trump‘s recent handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Fox News reported.

“Politics aside, this is incredible and the right response in this critical time,” she said in response to the news of the Trump administration’s recent decision to suspend mortgage foreclosures, invoke the Defense Production Act to ensure production of necessary supplies, and demand cash payments for Americans.

Omar noted Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s claim that “unprecedented times require unprecedented leadership” and expressed her “faith” that the country will survive the coronavirus pandemic and “build together.” The 38-year-old then urged against letting politics hide “good policy.”

“This is a great start and hope others will be part of a united front to push for good policies that will help us work through the economic anxiety the country is feeling right now.”

As noted by Fox News, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also praised the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic while speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

“His team is on it. They’ve been responsive…. I want to say thank you,” he said.

Per RealClearPolitics, CNN’s Dana Bash praised Trump’s leadership during an appearance on the network on Tuesday, pointing to his new tone as he addressed COVID-19.

“Let’s all take a breath and remember we are all in this together,” she tweeted in response to criticism of her recent praise.

Here is the clip of @DanaBashCNN praising Trump because he’s now screaming at reporters and going on absolute tantrums like he normally does. I feel like I’m living on another planet. (via @LisPower1)pic.twitter.com/PFiIbCj37s — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) March 17, 2020

Before the recent wave of praise, Trump was widely criticized for his response to coronavirus. According to TIME, the president’s first mistake came before the COVID-19 pandemic when he allowed then-National Security Adviser, John Bolton, to dismantle the National Security Council’s (NSC) global health security office and demote its pandemic experts.

“We definitely would have been sending up flares,” the unit’s former senior director, Beth Cameron, told TIME.

The experts at the office were responsible for the coordination of dozens of institutions in times of a global health emergency. Thus far, Trump has avoided responsibility for the decision to scrap the unit, and Bolton has defended the decision to reorganize the NSC.

Pulitzer Prize-winning science writer Laurie Garrett previously suggested that Trump destroyed the pandemic response network out of spite to former President Barack Obama.

In recent days, the Trump administration has been working fast to save the halting economy. The administration recently pushed its $500 billion economic rescue plan, which would involve sending checks to millions of Americans that would come as early as April 6.