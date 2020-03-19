Krissy Cela Shows Off Her Sculpted Figure In A Tiny White Bikini

Fitness trainer Krissy Cela frequently thrills her 1.9 million Instagram followers with workout videos in which she shows off moves for getting fit, but in her latest Instagram post, she switched things up a bit. Rather than sharing a few moves in a video, she simply posted a selfie that showcased her sculpted physique in a skimpy white bikini.

Though Krissy didn’t include a geotag on the post, a reference in her caption indicated that the selfie was taken in her home. The floor beneath her was a pale hardwood, and the wall was a stark white. She continued the neutral hues in her furniture as well, with a wicker chair positioned behind her as well as a lush green plant in the corner of the room.

The focal point of the snap, however, remained Krissy’s fit physique. She wore a simple white bikini top with triangular cups that accentuated her curves and sculpted shoulder. She placed one hand on the counter beside her while the other held her cell phone horizontally to capture the shot.

She paired the bikini top with equally basic bottoms that consisted of little more than a triangular patch of fabric and thin strings stretching over her hips. The high-cut style stretched high on her hips, accentuating her narrow waist and curvaceous hips.

Krissy’s skin looked bronzed against the stark white fabric of her bikini, and she didn’t add any accessories beyond one thin bracelet. Her brunette locks were parted in the middle and fell gently on her shoulders in a straight style.

Krissy encouraged her followers in the caption of the post and celebrated how many seemed to be taking advantage of home workouts. Her followers absolutely loved the smoking hot update, and the post racked up over 33,200 likes within just 37 minutes. The post also received 304 comments within the same time span.

“Such goals,” one fan said, loving her toned physique.

“You’re my fitness inspiration Krissy!!” another fan added, followed by a pair of heart emoji.

“Incredible!! Proud of how well your app is doing and also excited for the launch on Tuesday! You look unreal,” one follower commented.

“Loving the home guide! And you look stunning as always!” another said.

The fit British beauty is always sharing tips with her followers on how to get moving, and one of her latest Instagram videos shared a leg workout that incorporated a regular household item. As The Inquisitr reported, Krissy posted a video in which she used a simple dishtowel as a slider, placing it under her feet as she went through a few different exercises. She flaunted her toned physique in a pair of tight shorts and a blue sports bra as she went through the moves.