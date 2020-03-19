Tori Spelling Apologizes After She’s Blasted For Offensive Photo Of Daughter Dressed As ‘McQuisha’ Character

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star says her photo was misconstrued.

Tori Spelling issued an apology for an offensive Instagram post. The 46-year-old True Tori star took to her Instagram story to say she did not think through a photo she posted that some followers deemed racist.

In the questionable photo that has since expired, Spelling’s 8-year-old daughter, Hattie McDermott, is pictured dressed with a green bandana on her head and Cheetos on her fingers to represent superlong fingernails. In the caption to the post, the mom of five joked that the family’s self-quarantine has spawned creativity, and she noted that Hattie transformed herself into a character named “McQuisha.”

But many social media users did not appreciate Hattie’s dress-up game or Tori’s caption. In a series of angry retorts, some accused the TV star of racism and cultural misappropriation.

In the caption to a Twitter screenshot of the photo, one user wrote, “Racism takes no days off even during a pandemic. [Tori Spelling] why did you think this was ok?!?!?! Let me guess ‘ignorance and you’re so so sorry.'”

Other commenters were even more brutal as they called the Spelling names and referenced her father Aaron Spelling’s will, in which the wealthy TV producer left his daughter less than a million dollars of his estimated $500 million fortune.

@torispelling You're a racist who tried to be comedic in THIS time ESPECIALLY! How Ironic is it that you associated a bandana, long nails and an urban to be a dress up game with you daughter children are TAUGHT to be RACIST AND INSENSITIVE TO CULTURAL MISAPPROPRIATION!!!! #???????????????????????? — ToniRochelle???? (@ToniJen97509285) March 18, 2020

Someone tell @torispelling that Black people are no longer accepting apologies for racist jokes that were meant to be said. FoH. That's why your daddy cut you and your redneck husband off, baby machine. — F.Corey (@cfgodwell) March 19, 2020

@torispelling you are a complete idiot. Your daughter might be 8 but you the parent are much older and should instilling values in your children. Go away. Stop posting stuff nobody cares — Kathleen_1953 (@1953_kathleen) March 19, 2020

Amid the backlash, Spelling promptly posted an apology to her Instagram story, according to Page Six. In the post, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum pointed to her young daughter’s love for the 1990s sitcom, Martin, which featured a stereotypical character named Sheneneh Jenkins, played by series star Martin Lawrence.

In the apology written by Spelling, she revealed that she posted a story that upset many of her fans, and that it was not her intention at all.

“Hattie is 8,” the wife of Dean McDermott explained. “We watch and adore old reruns of Martin. She loves the character Shanaynay [sic]. She made up that name with ‘Mc’ [because] her last name is McDermott. She was reenacting the over the top fun and amazing character from Martin. She is innocent and didn’t mean anything by it.”

Spelling added that she should have thought more about how the photo would be perceived before she posted it and told fans she is “truly sorry.”

This is not the first time Spelling has received online backlash regarding her daughter Hattie. Last fall, critics slammed the celebrity mom over a photo of her young daughter’s purple-dyed hair. In an Instagram post for Hattie’s birthday last October, Spelling praised her 8-year-old’s unique style and told her to “never conform.”

