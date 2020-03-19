Jessa Duggar Bashes Sister-In-Law’s Wedding Dress On TV: ‘The Neckline Was Definitely Too Low’

In the upcoming season premiere of Say Yes To The Dress: Atlanta, Jessa Duggar shoots down her sister-in-law, Jessica Seewald’s, wedding dress option because she felt it was too inappropriate. According to Us Weekly, the 27-year-old Counting On star accompanied Seewald to shop for a wedding dress. After trying on one gown, Seewald slipped into a satin, cream-colored Romona Keveza dress, which featured a low-cut neckline and a dramatic flared-out skirt that touched the ground.

Duggar was vocal about her distaste for the dress, saying that though she liked the bottom half of it, she felt differently about the neckline, saying that it “was definitely too low.”

“That’s not really what you should look like on your wedding day.”

For her part, Seewald – who is the sister of Duggar’s husband, Ben Seewald – also commented on the bodice of the gown in a camera confessional, saying that she felt her chest was “just everywhere.”

“I wanted to show my curves but this is a little bit too flashy.”

Seewald also added that she felt it was a “good strategy” to try on the Keveza dress because then they would like the first gown she tried on more, hinting that her family may have not been impressed with either option.

TLC / TLC

Other members of Seewald’s family agreed with Duggar about the Keveza dress. After showing it to her family and hearing their critiques, Seewald then brought up the first gown she tried on, which she said she liked more than the Keveza dress.

“I cannot get that first dress out of my mind.”

While Say Yes to The Dress fans will have to wait to see which one Seewald ultimately chose, fans of Duggar won’t have to wait to find out what she’s been up to. The Counting On star recently responded to comments on Instagram that called the Duggar men “neanderthals” after Duggar posted a photo of herself along with the other women in her family having a ladies day out, while still caring for their youngest children. The Instagram user said that it was crazy that the women could not enjoy a day out on the town without bringing their kids along.

Duggar responded to the comment in kind, saying that neanderthal men would of course “refuse to breastfeed their infants” so that their wives would be forced to take their babies with them as they dined and shopped.

Many of Duggar’s fans praised the Counting On star for her honesty, with one saying they were impressed with how she “shoot[s] from the hip.”