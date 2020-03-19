Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Flaunts Amazing Curves In Red Leggings

Savannah Prez took to her Instagram page to share a snapshot of herself in a workout set that showed off her incredible curves to her 725,000 followers.

The photo showed the Belgian fitness model outdoors as she posed for the camera. Prez twisted her legs to the right, placing one in front of the other to show off her signature quads. Her torso was turned to the face the viewer, causing the muscles of her midsection to engage as well. The model shot a bright, big smile at the camera while tilted her head to the left. According to the geotag, the photo was taken in Belgium, though Prez didn’t go any more specific than that.

The brunette bombshell rocked a mismatched sporty set that clung to her body, doing her curves nothing but favors. On her lower body, Prez had on a pair of red-hot leggings that sat high on her frame, hugging her slender waist. The yoga pants boasted a skintight fit that helped to accentuate the fitness model and trainer’s full, toned booty, which she angled toward the front.

Prez paired her leggings with a white crop top that featured short sleeves. The top also had a low round neckline that dipped a bit on her chest, though it didn’t expose any cleavage. The top was super tight, showcasing her buxom figure. The piece reached to her upper stomach, leaving a bit of her upper abs on display.

Prez wore her light brown hair pulled up in a tight high ponytail that cascaded onto her back. The coach also opted to wear makeup, which included a bit of eyeliner, mascara and bronzer that highlighted her naturally sun-kissed skin.

In her caption, Prez said that she was grateful even for a bit of sunshine these days.

In under a day of going live, the photo garnered more than 16,100 likes and upwards of 175 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share their admiration for Prez and to praise her beauty and outfit.

“Stunning babe [three flexed bicep emoji] love the red of course,” one user raved, trailing the message with a red heart.

“YES! Also enjoyed a workout outside,” replied another fan, including several emoji depicting hands raised, rainbow and sun.

“You’re SO BEAUTIFUL,” a third one chimed in, topping the comment with a red heart and a heart-eyes emoji.

“Love love love the color of your leggings,” added another user, following the words with a red heart.