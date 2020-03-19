‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie Edwards Talks Homeshool Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: ‘Going To Collect My Sanity’

Many parents have found themselves homeschooling their children as the coronavirus pandemic has closed schools for the next few weeks. On Thursday, Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie Edwards opened up about being tossed into homeschooling and urged her followers to thank a teacher.

Taking to Instagram, Mackenzie shared a photo of herself with her oldest son, Hudson. Mackenzie wore a striped shirt and had her blond hair pulled up. She opted for a natural look for the photo. Her son has his arms wrapped around his mom in an embrace and both smile for the camera.

With the photo, she opened up about finding herself thrown into the world of homeschooling.

She urged her followers to “thank a teacher today.” She opened up about the fact that the schools in her county are closed and that she is now homeschooling her son. She then admitted that teachers deserve “every penny” that they make and added that they deserve “way more.” She then joked that she would be going to “collect her sanity.”

Within the first hour of being posted, Mackenzie’s post had over 12,000 likes from her more than 500,000 followers. The post also had over 100 comments from followers who found Mackenzie’s sudden homeschooling situation all too relatable.

” Thanks! I’ve been “teaching” kindergarten remotely this week and it’s not easy,” one commenter wrote.

“Lol I’m a 1st grade teacher, and I love my job. Teaching my own kids is waaaaay harder!” another comment read along with a laughing emoji.

“Yessss!,” another comment read along with a hand clap emoji adding, “People treat them like babysitters and they’re not!! #teacherlove”

Other followers commented on that fact that Mackenzie looks fantastic just a few short months after giving birth to her daughter, Stella Rhea. Other noted that her oldest son looks just like Mackenzie.

With the recent return to Teen Mom OG, fans will be able to catch up with Mackenzie and her husband, Ryan Edwards. While her homeschooling endeavors will not be shown as they started after filming for the new season, fans will get to see what Mackenzie and Ryan have been up to and likely meet their new daughter who they welcomed in January.

One thing fans can know not to expect from Mackenzie and Ryan is more kids. Following the premiere of the new season, Mackenzie took to her social media to answer some fans questions. She revealed that she had her tubes tied “months ago.”