Dolly Castro Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Skintight Activewear

The Nicaraguan fitness model showed off her amazing assets in her figure-hugging workout gear.

On Wednesday, March 18, Nicaraguan fitness model Dolly Castro made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a tantalizing snap with her 6.2 million Instagram followers.

The photo, taken in Orange County, California, shows the 35-year-old stunner standing on a paved pathway. Dolly sizzled in skintight activewear that consisted of a black sports bra and a pair of matching, high-waisted leggings. The figure-hugging workout gear showcased her incredible curves and toned midsection, much to the delight of her audience. She kept the sporty look simple and did not wear any jewelry.

The brunette beauty styled her highlighted hair in tousled curls and a deep middle part. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The striking application featured sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and matte lipstick. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering nude color.

For the photo, the mother-of-one turned her body slightly, flaunting her pert derriere. Dolly adjusted one of her AirPods, as she looked off into the distance, with a small smile playing on her lips. She held out her phone that showed her listening to the podcast, Real AF hosted by Andy Frisella.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to the anxiety that has been brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Dolly implored her followers to focus their energy on activities that will help them remain calm. She then proceeded to provide additional advertisement to Andy Frisella’s podcast.

Fans flocked to the comments section to let Dolly know that they appreciated her message.

“Well spoken young lady,” wrote one commenter.

“Thank you for your wisdom, my beautiful love,” added another Instagram user.

Many of Dolly’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“So pretty as always,” gushed a fan.

“So gorgeous and beautiful love @missdollycastro,” chimed in a different devotee.

The model engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 26,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Dolly is not exactly shy when it comes to showing off her fit physique on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a blush colored sports bra and multi-colored yoga pants while promoting the supplement company, 1st Phorm. That post has been liked over 22,000 times since it was shared.