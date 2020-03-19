Former ‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Daniel Goddard Announces Major Milestone

Today was supposed to be a significant milestone for former The Young and the Restless star Daniel Goddard, who used to portray Cane Ashby on the show.

Goddard took to Twitter to let his followers and fans know that Thursday, March 19, should have been the day that he took his swearing-in ceremony to become a U.S. citizen. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and closures to protect public help, that ceremony has been postponed. Goddard noted that despite not having the official confirmation that he still feels like an American. He urged his followers to keep themselves safe and love each other.

The actor shared a video in which he held a book that he used to study for his naturalization test. He stood outside in front of greenery. For his test, Goddard wore a gray stocking cap and a green camouflaged hoodie.

“I am about to go and sit for my American citizenship test. To get my citizenship. I am so proud. I love this country, and I am honored to become a citizen. God bless everybody,” Goddard said in the video.

More than 4.7 Twitter users hit the “like” button in support of Goddard. Plus, several hundred retweeted, and many people also left a message for the actor. His former co-star, actor Eric Braeden who portrays Victor Newman in Genoa City, replied.

“Congratulations, brother! We miss you on the set!!!” wrote Braeden.

“Congrats, Daniel! I’m so happy for you and proud of you, mate!” a fan wrote, including a red heart emoji.

“Congrats!!! Hope you are well with all this craziness,” wished a second follower.

“Congrats!! Now get registered to vote in November!!” a third urged. The Twitter user also included two U.S. flag emoji on the comment.

Last year, Goddard revealed that he’d been let go from the show. His on-screen alter ego Cane left Genoa City to try to find his father Colin (Tristan Rogers) along with the money that Colin had stolen after Devon (Bryton James) signed it over to Cane. Devon gave away his fortune when Colin duped him with Katherine Chancellor’s fake will. During one of her recent returns, Cane’s ex-wife, Lily (Christel Khalil) mentioned that Cane was in Europe with their twins.

Right now, Lily is back in Genoa City, helping Billy (Jason Thompson) run a new division of Chancellor Enterprises for Jill (Jess Walton). Plus, Colin recently gave Devon the money back, and now Chance (Donny Boaz) is looking for the conman.

It does not seem as if Cane will be back in the storyline anytime soon, and Goddard has not mentioned returning to Y&R.

Congratulations to the actor on his American citizenship!