Brazilian ‘Playboy’ Model Alana Campos Stuns Fans In White Bikini At The Beach In Contemplative Post

Alana Campos shared a new update to her Instagram page in which she showed off her enviable figure in a white bikini.
The Brazilian Playboy model paired her photo with a contemplative message about the increasing pandemic of COVID-19, which matched the mood of the photo. In the shot, Campos sat in the sand on a beach as she stared at the horizon with a pensive expression on her face. The model had her legs bent as she wrapped her arms around her knees. The photo showed a beautiful location, with hills near the ocean and a dark blue sky. Campos didn’t add a geotag to her post to indicate where she was.
Campos sported a two-piece bathing suit in solid white, which contrasted with her tanned skin. Her bikini top featured a series of straps that wrapped around her torso, going over her shoulders and tying in the back. The model sat with her left side to the camera, so the front of her bikini wasn’t fully visible. However, it was possible to see that the top had a halter neckline that offered quite a good amount of coverage.
The brunette bombshell teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that sat low on her frame, leaving her slender midsection and toned abs fully on display. The bottom had a three-string strap on the side that also sat low on Campos’s body, showcasing her hips and lean legs.
A friend texted me this: What if… we subscribe to the philosophy that life is always working out for us, that there is an intelligence far greater than humans at work… That all is interconnected. What if… this corona virus is here to help us? To reset. To remember. What is truly important. Reconnecting with family and community. Reducing travel so that the environment, the skies, the air, our lungs all get a break. Parts of China are seeing blue sky and clouds for the first time in forever with the factories being shut down. Working from home rather than commuting to work (less pollution, more personal time). Reconnecting with family as there is more time at home. An invitation to turn inwards — a deep meditation — rather than the usual extroverted going out to self-soothe. To reconnect with self — what is really important to me? A reset economically. The working poor. The lack of healthcare access for over 30 million in the US. The need for paid sick leave. How hard does one need to work to be able to live, to have a life outside of work? And, washing our hands — how did that become a "new" thing that we needed to remember. But, yes, we did. The presence of Grace for all. There is a shift underway in our society — what if it is one that is favorable for us? What if this virus is an ally in our evolution? In our remembrance of what it means to be connected, humane, living a simpler life, to be less impactful/ more kind to our environment. An offering from my heart this morning. Offered as another perspective. Another way of relating to this virus, this unfolding, this evolution. It was time for a change, we all knew that. And, change has arrived. What if… – Gutpreet Gill
Campos didn’t share where her her swimsuit was from. The model wore her dark brown tresses styled down in natural waves in layers that fell onto her back. The model appeared to wear a bit of bronzer, which accentuated her high cheekbones, but otherwise kept her makeup very minimal.
In her caption, Campos shared a lengthy that focused on the lessons we could all learn from the novel coronavirus outbreak, including the need to reconnect with our environment and loved ones.
Users of the social media platform used the occasion to share their thoughts about the crisis and the reflection posed by Campos’s caption, while also pointing out how good she looks in the photo.
“Hopefully this will help affect global change,” one user wrote, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.
“Wish that was the case! You look great,” replied another fan, also including a red heart with the message.
“This caption is so beautiful and I cannot agree more. Venice Canal is finally clear with swans because of the isolation,” a third one chimed in.