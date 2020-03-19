Brazilian ‘Playboy’ Model Alana Campos Stuns Fans In White Bikini At The Beach In Contemplative Post

Alana Campos shared a new update to her Instagram page in which she showed off her enviable figure in a white bikini.

The Brazilian Playboy model paired her photo with a contemplative message about the increasing pandemic of COVID-19, which matched the mood of the photo. In the shot, Campos sat in the sand on a beach as she stared at the horizon with a pensive expression on her face. The model had her legs bent as she wrapped her arms around her knees. The photo showed a beautiful location, with hills near the ocean and a dark blue sky. Campos didn’t add a geotag to her post to indicate where she was.

Campos sported a two-piece bathing suit in solid white, which contrasted with her tanned skin. Her bikini top featured a series of straps that wrapped around her torso, going over her shoulders and tying in the back. The model sat with her left side to the camera, so the front of her bikini wasn’t fully visible. However, it was possible to see that the top had a halter neckline that offered quite a good amount of coverage.

The brunette bombshell teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that sat low on her frame, leaving her slender midsection and toned abs fully on display. The bottom had a three-string strap on the side that also sat low on Campos’s body, showcasing her hips and lean legs.

Campos didn’t share where her her swimsuit was from. The model wore her dark brown tresses styled down in natural waves in layers that fell onto her back. The model appeared to wear a bit of bronzer, which accentuated her high cheekbones, but otherwise kept her makeup very minimal.

In her caption, Campos shared a lengthy that focused on the lessons we could all learn from the novel coronavirus outbreak, including the need to reconnect with our environment and loved ones.

Users of the social media platform used the occasion to share their thoughts about the crisis and the reflection posed by Campos’s caption, while also pointing out how good she looks in the photo.

“Hopefully this will help affect global change,” one user wrote, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Wish that was the case! You look great,” replied another fan, also including a red heart with the message.

“This caption is so beautiful and I cannot agree more. Venice Canal is finally clear with swans because of the isolation,” a third one chimed in.