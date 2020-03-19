Ana Cheri Shows Off Rock Hard Abs In Skintight Pink Workout Outfit

Fitness model Ana Cheri livened up her 12.5 million followers feed on Instagram on Thursday, March 19, as the American beauty shared a series of workout photos that displayed her rock-hard abs and tight figure.

In the slideshow, which consisted of three snapshots, the 33-year-old brunette bombshell could be seen posing playfully inside of her living room and promoting a vitamin company called 1st Phorm.

In the first snap, Ana held up a peace sign with her fingers as she sat on her shins with her legs parted. She stared at the camera directly while she sported a smile. Ana’s long locks were styled in a quirky hairdo that consisted of two space buns at the top of her head. Furthermore, she rocked a full face of makeup that included sculpted eyebrows, rosy cheeks and a light pink lip. In the second snap, Ana was joined by her cat, Flapjack, as her attention was purely focused on her furry friend. Meanwhile, the third shot zoomed in on the 1st Phorm protein powder.

In all three snaps, Ana rocked a form-fitting, two-piece, pink workout outfit that showed off her enviable physique. Her top, which was long sleeved, showcased her busty figure but mostly drew attention to her chiseled core. Furthermore, some of the model’s arm muscle was visible through the tight garment. Ana’s bottoms, which matched the top perfectly, also helped to display the model’s curvaceous and toned hips and thighs.

The beauty finished the sporty look off with a pair of chunky black and white Adidas sneakers and accessorized with a rectangle bar necklace.

In the post’s caption, Ana asked her multitude of followers if any of them had tuned in to her Instagram live workout session, before reassuring them that if they had not, it would be available for 24 hours. The beauty also revealed that she would be doing another session on Saturday morning focusing on “booty work.” She furthermore talked about her cat and the 1st Phorm powder.

Ana’s post was met with instant approval from tens of thousdans of fans as it amassed more than 13,000 likes within the first half hour of going live. More than 100 fans also took to the comments section to relay their praise for the fitness beauty’s post.

“You look amazing girl,” one user commented.

“The outfit is fire,” a second user added.

“Very gorgeous woman and a beautiful body,” a third admirer chimed in.

“So damn beautiful,” a fourth fan asserted.

It is not unusual for the stunner to share posts displaying her toned body. Just on March 18, Ana shared a gorgeous picture of herself poolside as she rocked a tiny yellow bikini that flaunted her killer figure, per The Inquisitr. The post accumulated more than 142,000 likes.