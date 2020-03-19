‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Officially Becomes Highest Grossing Video Game Movie

It’s not a great time to be in the movies these days. One theater after another is closing its doors temporarily because of the coronavirus outbreak. Several companies are having to adapt in order to make any money at all. Perhaps the last blockbuster of this era, Bloodshot is even releasing digitally just a little over 10 days after it hit theaters. Despite those issues, one movie has managed to make plenty of cash and then some. Sonic the Hedgehog officially became the highest-grossing video game movie at the box office of all time this week.

In taking the top spot, Sonic managed to knock Detective Pikachu off its perch. Rotten Tomatoes posted the news on its official Instagram page. The site reports Sonic has surpassed $145 million since its release worldwide.

The movie, based on the popular Sega video game character owes a great deal of its success to hitting theaters before the coronavirus crippled the globe. However, it did release on Valentine’s Day this year, meaning the world was well aware of the virus and some countries, most notably China had already begun taking extreme precautions.

There was a time when few people thought Sonic the Hedgehog would be able to get off the ground. When the titular character was first introduced in early 2019, there was widespread outcry about his appearance. Fans of the alien rodent thought the movie version looked “creepy” and a bit too human.

That outcry prompted the studio to announce it was going back to the drawing board and redesigning Sonic to look closer to the video game character fans recognized and loved. When Sonic was reintroduced, the same fans gave the creators props for actually working on the design and making it closer to what they felt he should look like.

Not only were fans happy to see the titular character looked how they felt he should look, but critics have also largely given the movie positive reviews. It has a score of 64 percent on Rotten Tomatoes with an audience score through the roof at 93 percent. It’s also gotten a Cinemascore of an ‘A.’

It’s not yet known whether the studio has plans to cash in on Sonic the Hedgehog‘s success at the box office by going the Bloodshot route and bringing the film to digital earlier than it normally would. Studios around the world have been changing up how they deliver content that’s already been finished while pushing back the launch date of other titles that were slated to hit the big screen this spring.