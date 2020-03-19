Top GOP Senator Secretly Warned Wealthy Donors Of Coronavirus Crisis Weeks Ago, Kept Quiet in Public, Per NPR

Republican Richard Burr, the three-term North Carolina senator and chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee — who once declared that there was “no separation” between himself and Donald Trump — warned a group of wealthy constituents and campaign contributors on February 27 that the coronavirus outbreak was “akin to the 1918 pandemic,” according to a recording of the meeting reported by National Public Radio.

But despite delivering what NPR called his “dire” message to the Tar Heel Circle — a group which charges membership fees of up to $10,000 — Burr made no public comments containing the warnings he gave to the private group, according to NPR. Burr told the group that North Carolina schools would need to be closed 16 days before the schools announced closings. He also warned that the U.S. military would likely need to be mobilized to assist in containing the pandemic, and treating victims of the virus.

On the same day that Burr delivered his alarming but prescient warnings to the Tar Heel Circle, Trump said at a press briefing that the coronavirus would simply “disappear,” saying that it would be like a “miracle. It will disappear,” as quoted by NPR and also seen in the video below.

The so-called “Spanish flu” pandemic in 1918 killed 675,000 people in the United States, somewhat less than one percent of the country’s population in that year. That death toll would be equivalent to more than 2 million fatalities in the current U.S. population of about 327 million.

At the February 27 Tar Heel Circle luncheon, Burr told the group that coronavirus was “much more aggressive in its transmission than anything that we have seen in recent history,” as quoted by NPR.

According to records obtained and reported by NPR, member businesses in the Tar Heel Circle and their political committees donated upwards of $100,000 to Burr’s 2016 reelection campaign for a third term in the senate. Burr, 65, has since announced that his current term will be his last and he will not seek a fourth term in 2022.

On February 7, Burr and Tennessee Republican Senator Lamar Alexander authored an op-ed for the Fox News site. In that essay, the two Republicans claimed that “the Trump Administration is actively implementing” the public health “preparedness and response framework” put in place by Congress.

But the Fox News op-ed included no warnings as stark as those Burr delivered in his private talk to the Tar Heel Group, which came 13 days before the U.S. State Department issued an official warning against travel to Europe due to the coronavirus crisis there.

A spokesperson for Burr told NPR that the Tar Heel Circle luncheon was simply part of the Republican senator’s efforts to “educate the public about the tools and resources our government has to confront the spread of coronavirus.”