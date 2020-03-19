Fit Babe Katelyn Runck Goes Braless In Sheer ‘Guess’ T-Shirt & Denim Bikini On Instagram

Katelyn Runck showed off her killer abs and leg muscles in a new post on Instagram on Thursday. The brunette bombshell shared a couple of photos on her feed, in which she rocked a unique outfit. Katelyn sported a sheer, white T-shirt paired with some denim bikini bottoms that were sure to draw attention to her fit body.

The photos showed Katelyn leaning up against a tall, wooden plank of some sort. The background was blurred, but she appeared to be standing on a beach. Water rolled up onto the shore in gentle waves behind her as the evening sun shined down and washed over her tan body. She looked as radiant as ever in her skimpy outfit.

Katelyn went braless beneath a cropped, white, V-neck T-shirt covered in a red and black Guess logo. The see-through nature of the skintight top gave fans a glimpse at the model’s breasts, while her ample cleavage spilled out of the low-cut neckline. Katelyn’s tee was also cropped, so her rock-hard abs were fully on display. The fabric cut off at the smallest part of her waist, drawing attention to her hourglass figure.

Katelyn wore a pair of low-rise, all-denim bikini bottoms with her T-shirt. The unique bikini featured several layers of frayed material all over, as well as criss-crossed white strings on the sides. The bottoms left her muscular thighs and legs on full display.

Katelyn opted to skip the accessories with this outfit, but she did rock a full face of makeup. Her look included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, thick, dark lashes, and a light pink color on her full lips. She wore her long, dark hair down in luscious waves that fell over her shoulders.

In the first photo, Katelyn tugged the top down to expose more of her cleavage as she cocked one hip to the side and looked off-camera. The second photo showed the model from farther away as she flexed her leg muscles. The top was rolled up slightly, putting her abs on display. She arched her back and flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

Katelyn’s post garnered more than 23,000 likes and nearly 900 comments in a few hours, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Dude you’re perfect,” fellow model Lauren Dascalo wrote.

“Alright Katelyn. This is officially my favorite pic of you. You look absolutely breathtaking in this photograph,” another user added.

Katelyn always knows how to drive her fans wild. In a post earlier this week, the stunner went topless as she rocked a thong and a sheer robe in an outdoor shower.