‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Robin Holzken Flaunts Amazing Body In Sparkly Bikini In New Video

Robin Holzken was featured in a new Instagram update from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on Wednesday, March 18, in which the Dutch stunner showed off her incredible figure and modeling skills.

The magazine shared the video with its 2.1 million Instagram followers as a sneak peek from Holzken’s upcoming spread in the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which should be released in early May.

The video showed Holzken at a sandy beach as she struck different poses amid large rocks, right at the entrance of a cave structure. The swimsuit model swayed from side to side, cocking her hips in different directions as she moved her arms up and down.

Holzken rocked a two-piece bathing suit in a sparkly purple tone that looked great against her tanned skin in blue eyes. The bikini top featured a sporty cut, with thick straps that went over her shoulders. The bra had a neckline that dipped into her chest, showcasing quite a bit of her cleavage. The bottom part of the top sat high on her chest, teasing a bit of her underboobs.

On her lower body, Holzken sported a pair of high-rise bottoms that sat just below her bellybutton. It boasted a hipster cut that hugged her hips closely, showcasing her slender legs and midsection.

While Sports Illustrated didn’t share the brand of the swimsuit in this shot, it tagged Mikoh on a previous Instagram post.

Holzken’s light brown hair was wet and swept over to one side. The model wore a full face of makeup, which included mascara, gloss and bronzer that helped deepen her sun-kissed skin.

Holzken jetted off to the British Virgin Islands to shoot her third spread for the magazine. This year, she worked with photographer one Josie Clough, who also shot the spreads of Haley Kalil, Lorena Duran, Olivia Brower and Samantha Hoopes.

In under a day, the video has been viewed more than 84,000 times, attracted over 13,000 likes and upwards of 110 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Holzken and to compliment the swimsuit, asking for details about its brand and style.

“Love the color and texture of your suit against your skin.

Beautiful! Nice movement and energy,” one user wrote.

“Drop dead gorgeous goddess!!!!!” replied another fan, trailing the comment with a long string of emoji depicting fire, hearts, flowers and heart-eyes faces.

“Yaaassss!!! [three clapping hands emoji] Love that’s swimsuit!” said another one.