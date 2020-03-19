At Least One Infant And One Teenager Have Died Of Coronavirus, A Disease That Was Believed To Spare Children

'In contrast with infected adults, most infected children appear to have a milder clinical course,' writes a physician.

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of at least one infant and one teenager, despite the consensus of the medical community that children and teens are more or less immune from the virus, The L.A. Times reports.

What we know about the coronavirus so far is that children and teenagers can and certainly do contract the virus and carry it home to their families. That’s why schools across the world are shut down; not to keep kids from getting the virus and getting sick, but from getting the virus and bringing it home to their friends and relatives.

Indeed, health researchers say that children who contract the virus will have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. That’s generally believed to be the case with COVID-19 with almost all adults, that the people most at-risk are the elderly and those with underlying health conditions such as compromised immune systems.

But now, according to a study published this week in The New England Journal of Medicine, that notion that children and teenagers are basically immune to coronavirus is not absolute. At least one infant and one teenager have died from the disease. Both cases were in China.

In the case of the infant, the 10-month-old already had another underlying health condition, a severe bowel blockage, and had experienced multiple organ failures weeks before dying of COVID-19.

The baby was one of 171 infected children that health officials were tracking. Three of those kids required respiratory support. The infant with the severe bowel blockage died, while the other two, one with leukemia and the other kidney disease, survived.

Elsewhere in China, the disease also claimed the life of a teenager, a 14-year-old boy. However, in his case, researchers aren’t revealing whether or not he was believed to have had an underlying health condition.

Meanwhile, the Chinese research revealed some facts about the effects of the virus in children that may help researchers battle the deadly pandemic.

For example, the study revealed little to no difference in how girls and boys react to the virus. Similarly, of the infected children researchers tracked, 4.4 percent had no symptoms; 51% had mild symptoms, such as a cough, sore throat, runny nose and sneezing, and sometimes fever, fatigue and body pain; and 39% were moderately ill, with symptoms like pneumonia and fever.

Similarly, the infected children, though most of them were able to breathe with little difficulty, did have pockets of fluid in their lungs that doctors could hear with a stethoscope.

Meanwhile, researchers still don’t fully understand if the 55 percent of kids who had no symptoms or mild symptoms can spread the infection.

“Determination of the transmission potential of these asymptomatic patients is important for guiding the development of measures to control the ongoing pandemic,” the study authors wrote.