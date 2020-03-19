WWE News: All Superstars And Staff Receiving Medical Screenings Before Entering ‘Closed Sets’

WWE is taking every single precaution to keep its employees healthy and safe.

A lot has changed in the landscape of WWE in the last 24 hours due to the coronavirus outbreak which has many people nervous and scared. Due to the ordinances in place and the danger of the virus, WrestleMania 36 will take place with no fans in attendance, but WWE is doing even more to keep its employees safe. Before entering any location where action is taking place, all superstars and staff members must undergo a medical screening for the sake of everyone.

On Wednesday night, WWE made the official announcement to hold WrestleMania 36 over the course of two nights and in multiple locations. This is being done to break things up for the fans watching at home, but to also keep the number of people in one place to the bare minimum.

Having no fans in attendance goes along with WWE saying that only essential personnel can be present for the matches of the pay-per-view. Wherever the locations are for the matches of WrestleMania 36, those buildings will be considered “closed sets,” and those who don’t absolutely need to be there won’t be allowed in.

WWE

Along with the closed sets, Sports Illustrated has confirmed that all employees and staff members will undergo medical screenings before entering. A statement issued to SI by WWE states that anyone entering the building will have to go through this same procedure for admittance.

“In consultation with WWE Medical Director Dr. Maroon, WWE Associate Medical Director Dr. Dugas and ringside physician Dr. Westerfield, as a best practice and precautionary measure all WWE performers and staff are required to participate in medical screenings prior to entering WWE’s training center, which is now operating as a closed set.”

WWE has been holding meetings with its talent and production staff to give information on how to stay healthy and safe. The medical screenings that will take place are yet another measure WWE is taking to not only keep the risk of the coronavirus down, but to also add some sense of relief to those still working.

Sports Illustrated has also learned that a specific “series of protocols” have also been set in place by WWE. These protocols are based on the guidelines from both the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Many fans are not overly thrilled with the idea that WrestleMania 36 is not taking place in Tampa as originally planned, but WWE is looking out for them and its superstars. Moving the event to locations with no fans in attendance and doing these medical screenings before entering a building are simply added steps in securing the health of all employees. Fans will still be able to see the pay-per-view on the WWE Network from the safety and security of their own home.