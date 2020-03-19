Shay Mitchell Stuns In Wild Thigh-High Leather Boots

Actress Shay Mitchell, who many fans know from her role in the teen drama Pretty Little Liars, stunned her 27.5 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram update. The brunette bombshell indulged in a few vices while wearing a bold ensemble for a sizzling double update.

Shay didn’t include a geotag on the post, but based on her caption, it seems that the shot was likely taken in her own kitchen. She perched on a black countertop with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances visible in the background. The wall behind her featured clean white subway tiles, and a door or window to her right completed the cozy spot.

Shay rocked a pair of thigh-high black leather boots with sky-high stiletto heels for an edgy, sexy vibe. She also added an over-the-top blue fur or faux fur coat that had some major volume. The coat covered up most of Shay’s ensemble, so just a few hints of skin peeked through to tantalize her fans.

She pulled her long locks back into a sleek high ponytail, and added a pair of statement earrings and tinted glasses to complete the look. Shay held a slice of pizza in one hand and took a sip from a glass of red wine at the same time for the fun shot.

She followed that picture up with one taken outside, in which her luxurious-looking coat slid down a shoulder, exposing some of her flawless skin. A hint of her top peeked through, and she took a bite out of a slice of pizza as she posed for her fans.

Shay’s Instagram followers absolutely loved the sizzling snaps, and the post racked up over 555,200 likes within just 19 hours, including a like from singer Kelly Rowland. The post also received 1,150 comments within the same time span from her fans, who took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Just a gorgeous girl and her pizza,” one fan said.

“Can we please get more content like this ma’am,” another follower added, loving the fun vibe of the shots.

“Stunning as always,” one fan commented.

“Omg absolutely in love with your boots @shaymitchell where did you get them??? You look amazing,” another follower said.

Shay somewhat recently became a mom for the first time, but that hasn’t stopped her from slaying in wild ensembles. Back in December 2019, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap in which she rocked a snakeskin jacket with a plunging neckline and matching high-heeled boots. The seductive snap showcased her post-baby body and she looked flawless.