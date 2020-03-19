Jessica Weaver Goes Braless Under Pink Robe In Hot New Video: ‘Chin Up Buttercups’

Jessica Weaver put on another incredibly hot display for her fans on her popular Instagram page in a revealing video that showed her clad in a pink robe. The busty model has been flaunting her gorgeous figure including her trim waist and busty top in a series of NSFW photos this week, rocking some incredibly hot outfits like workout gear and bikinis. In the latest addition to her feed, Weaver sizzled in a sultry and laid back look.

The model appeared on her bed, kneeling down and doing a slight body roll for the camera in the seconds-long clip. She flaunted her enviable figure in a low-cut pink robe that tied in the middle, flashing a hint of her taut tummy. The California girl went braless under the outfit, exposing her chest underneath. The robe hit high on her thigh, flaunting her trim and tanned legs. The stunning outfit also featured three-quarter lengthy sleeves, showing the tattoo sleeve on her right arm.

Weaver parted her long, blond locks down and parted in the middle as they fell all the way down to her chest. She wore a picture-perfect application of makeup that included dark brown gel as well as thick mascara and a clear lipgloss. She geotagged her location in Orange County, California but it was unclear if the photo was taken in her own home or somewhere else.

In the caption of the image, the blond beauty reminded her followers to keep their chins up, pointing out that nobody knows how strong they are until it’s the only choice. The post has only been live on her page for a few short hours but it’s blown up already, racking up over 37,000 likes as well as over 1,000-plus likes. Many of her fans commented on the photo to rave over her figure while others thanked her for her encouraging words.

“I have no words to explain your beauty. Just I say You are adorable and looking so pretty in pink,” one fan gushed while including a line of flame and heart emoji at the end of their comment.

“Good morning too u your so lovable looking on a Thursday jessica babe,” a second social media user added.

“Stunning babe. You are beautiful and sexy,” another follower chimed in.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the social media star sizzled in a tight white bra as well as a pair of Daisy Duke shorts that she wore unbuttoned. She also added a bellybutton ring to the outfit as well, sending her fans into a frenzy.