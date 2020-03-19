Surgeon General Asks Kylie Jenner To Convince Young People To Take Coronavirus Serious

Surgeon General Jerome Adams needs help to get younger people to take the threat of coronavirus seriously, and he’s turning to one of the biggest reality stars out there for help. Adams appeared on Good Morning America to talk about the growing pandemic, where he acknowledged that younger people are more likely to ignore quarantine recommendations and urged celebrities like Kylie Jenner to use their influence to set a good example.

According to Page Six, Adams also called out other influencers like NBA superstars like Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell to use their platform to express how serious the virus is to younger people.

“We need to get Kylie Jenner and social media influencers out there, in helping folks understand that look, this is serious, this is absolutely serious. People are dying,” said Adams.

The top doctor also said that he understands the need for celebrities to weigh in because when he tells his kids not to do something, they always want to do it anyway.

“Think about your grandmother, think about your grandfather,” he admonished younger Americans. “Think about the fact that you’re spreading the disease which could ultimately be what kills them.”

Not only are younger people more likely to ignore self-quarantine guidelines and social distancing standards, but new reports show that young people are being sickened at higher rates than was previously expected, with recent numbers showing that nearly 40 percent of people hospitalized in the U.S. were between the ages of 20 and 54, as The Inquisitr previously reported. On top of that, nearly half of the cases in intensive care units were people who were under the age of 65.

Countries like France and Italy are seeing something similar.

“We are seeing new data from Italy that suggests that young people may be at higher risk than what we previously thought,” Adams said.

On the Today show, Adams also cautioned people that if people could all listen to the government’s guidelines for just two weeks, which includes self-quarantine measures for 15 days – it could slow the spread of the disease.

Adams added that people should work from home when they can and should avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.

“We really feel like if we can get America to all pitch in for the next 125 days we can flatten the curve,” he said.

It’s not just Adams who has Jenner on the mind during the coronavirus outbreak. Travis Scott is reportedly worried about both her and their daughter Stormi and he has been re-arranging his life to be there for them.