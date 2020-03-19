Jenelle Evans Talks Depression And Anxiety, Says She Would Work With MTV But Not Under ‘Teen Mom’ Name

It has been nearly a year since Jenelle Evans was let go from the hit MTV show Teen Mom 2. Now, she is opening up about anxiety and depression as well as revealing if she would consider resigning with the network.

Jenelle sat down on the Dumb Blonde podcast where she opened up about a lot of things in her life.

The mom-of-three has dealt with scrutiny online and she revealed that sometimes she has to “ignore” the online hate.

“Sometimes it gets to you really bad. You have to ignore all of it. You have to put down your phone and focus on something else,” Jenelle admitted.

As for what she has to say to her online critics, Jenelle had a very blunt statement.

“Leave me the f*ck alone,” she said.

With all of the online criticism the former reality show star has received, it should come as no surprise that she has dealt with some anxiety and depression over it.

“Definitely, and a lot lately,” Jenelle replied when asked if she deals with anxiety and depression.

Jenelle shared her life on reality television for a decade. Fans followed her life all those years and many continue to want to know what she is up to. Jenelle revealed that, for now, she is “trying to lay low” while she “lives her life.” Of course, that doesn’t mean fans won’t get to see her on another show in the future. If it does happen, though, it won’t be for a while as she is still under contract with MTV.

She claims she has had “private meetings” with other production companies. However, despite the alleged interest in Jenelle, she is unable to do anything without MTV’s permission or until her contract with them is up. Reportedly, her contract with MTV ends next month.

While there hasn’t been any indication that MTV will resign Jenelle once her contract is up, the former Teen Mom 2 star says she is open to working with the network again, just not under the franchise name that made her famous.

“I will do MTV stuff – but I don’t want to do it under the ‘Teen Mom’ name anymore. I wanna be my own person, do my own thing, I wanna be known as Jenelle Eason, not Jenelle Eason from ‘Teen Mom’. I’m almost 30, it’s been 10 years.”

While she may not want to go back to Teen Mom 2, she does have plans for what she wants to do in the future. Those plans include continuing to produce content for her YouTube channel. She also has plans for a future podcast as well as possibly producing television, admitting that she “likes film editing.”