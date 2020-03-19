Christina Milian Looks Stunning In Tight Jeans And A Simple White Tank

Singer and actress Christina Milian showed of her enviable physique in a simple yet sexy snap that stunned her 6.1 million Instagram followers. In the shot, Christina perched on a black rectangular stool in front of a solid pale gray background for a picture that seemed straight out of a photoshoot.

She rocked a pair of tight jeans that were cropped right at her ankles and had a skinny fit throughout her toned thighs and calves. The jeans were a mid-rise that settled right at her waist, and the wash on the denim was a perfect middle ground between light and dark, giving the pants a casual vibe.

Christina kept things simple with her top, opting for a tight white tank top tucked into her pants. The choice to tuck in the shirt accentuated her waist and proportions, and the scooped neckline flaunted a hint of cleavage. She kept the accessories minimal as well, wearing what appeared to be a pair of small hoop earrings, and a delicate necklace with a small pendant, as well as a thin bracelet.

Christina added a hint of glamour in her choice of footwear, opting for metallic silver stiletto sandals. Her toenails and fingernails were both painted a crisp white, and she looked absolutely radiant in the snap.

The bombshell’s long locks were parted in the middle and tumbled down her chest and back in soft, tousled waves. She had a nude shade on her lips and pale eyeshadow that illuminated her face. She flashed a smile at the camera as she braced both hands on her knees for the pose.

Christina paired the stunning shot with a motivating caption for her fans, and they absolutely loved it. The post racked up over 103,200 likes within just 19 hours, including a like from actress and dancer Jenna Dewan.

The post also received 517 comments from Christina’s eager followers, who showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Beauty,” one fan commented.

“Love the positivity girl thank you for this,” one fan said.

“You’re just so beautiful,” another follower added.

While she looks incredible in jeans, Christina also isn’t afraid to take a style risk and rock an edgier vibe. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a smoking hot snap in which she rocked a pair of high-waisted purple leather pants paired with a deep purple long-sleeved shirt with a v-neck that showcased some major cleavage. She finished off the monochromatic ensemble with some sexy purple high heels, and casually sipped on a beverage in the shot.